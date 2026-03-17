Justt Achieved 25% Drop in Document Extraction Errors Using NVIDIA Nemotron

Justt demonstrates measurable production impact in fintech operations

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Justt, the leader in AI–based chargeback management, today announced the live production implementation of NVIDIA Nemotron Parse , a text-extraction model, designed to understand document semantics and extract text and table elements with spatial grounding within its document processing pipeline. By replacing legacy OCR-based extraction with Nemotron Parse, Justt cuts document extraction errors by 25% in production.

Justt is already delivering measurable results to enterprise customers.

"Chargeback management is fundamentally a document and data challenge. By integrating NVIDIA's vision-language models into our production systems, we've meaningfully improved extraction accuracy and strengthened outcomes for our customers at scale," said Ofir Tahor, Co-Founder and CEO of Justt.

Justt's AI-driven platform automates chargeback dispute management for enterprise merchants, reducing manual review, increasing win rates, and improving operational efficiency. The upgraded document pipeline strengthens the platform's ability to interpret complex, multi-format evidence — receipts, invoices, booking confirmations, and other transaction records — enabling more consistent and precise dispute submissions.

HEI Hotels & Resorts, a leading hospitality operator managing thousands of monthly transaction disputes, is among the enterprise customers already seeing results from the upgraded pipeline — streamlining high-volume workflows and reducing operational friction.

"This is what applied AI should look like — not a proof of concept, but a production system already driving business outcomes," added Tahor. "We see vision-language models reshaping how the entire payments ecosystem handles documentary evidence, and we intend to be at the front of that shift."

The announcement further positions Justt as a technical leader in applying large vision-language models to high-stakes fintech workflows, where accuracy, auditability, and performance directly influence revenue outcomes.

For more information about the technical details, check out the Case Study .

About Justt

Founded in 2020, Justt is the world's first smart chargeback solution that tailors each response and improves over time. Unlike template-based solutions, it uses AI-powered automation and domain expertise to generate dynamic arguments, customizing each response, no matter the volume or complexity. With a machine learning engine that's continuously running A/B tests in the background, Justt is the only chargeback solution that self-improves over time—helping merchants win more disputes effortlessly. https://justt.ai/

Contact:

David Wamsley

Rosebud Communications

415.259.9104

[email protected]

SOURCE Justt.ai