Justt Announces European Headquarters in London to Meet Surging UK and EMEA Demand

LONDON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Justt, the pioneering chargeback mitigation company, today announced the opening of its European headquarters in the heart of London's Camden Market. The new base has been established in response to strong customer growth across the UK and EMEA as first-party/ friendly fraud-hit businesses look to Justt's industry-leading chargeback mitigation services.

The spike in regional demand mirrors alarming trends highlighted in Justt's recent consumer survey , which found that over 75% of UK respondents reported filing a credit card dispute over the past year. Even more troubling, the proportion engaging in serial chargeback activities skyrocketed eightfold to 28%. As chargeback volumes continue to climb, UK and European merchants are seeking Justt's expertise to safeguard revenues.

Another major challenge for regional merchants is the growing issue of "friendly fraud," where illegitimate chargeback claims are made by cardholders. This problem is accelerating despite the implementation of 3D Secure 2.0 (3DS2), an authentication protocol that aims to reduce fraud and enhance security for electronic payments, as part of the PSD2 SCA regulations across the European Economic Area (EEA) and the United Kingdom. While 3DS2 adds extra layers of protection against true fraud, it falls short in addressing fraudulent chargebacks. Justt combines advanced machine learning with domain expertise to tackle this issue, developing automated chargeback mitigation solutions that are tailored to each merchant and chargeback and optimize results over time. This unique approach positions Justt to assist European and UK merchants in recovering more lost revenue from illegitimate payment disputes, which 3DS2's protective measures alone cannot prevent.

To anchor its expansion across the UK and EMEA, Justt has relocated seasoned employees from its Israel headquarters and has embarked on an ambitious recruitment drive to bolster the London office. Positions will focus heavily on expanding the company's commercial team to support incoming customers. Justt's client roster already includes longstanding key partnerships with leading regional merchants. Looking ahead, with its blend of proprietary AI and best-in-class human talent, Justt is ready to reinvigorate chargeback mitigation for even more UK and EMEA merchants.

"Between the escalating risk of friendly fraud, the chargeback threat to European and British eCommerce businesses is intensifying," said Ofir Tahor, Co-Founder and CEO, Justt. "With our new London base staffed by the very best payment fraud specialists, we're poised to help regional merchants efficiently reinstate revenues lost to illegitimate disputes."

Founded in 2020, Justt is dedicated to helping online merchants navigate the complex and costly system for credit card disputes. The company's smart AI-driven technology and in-house expertise successfully resolves fraudulent chargebacks for merchants, automatically reuniting them with their revenue. Justt's proprietary AI generates the best evidence to build merchants' most compelling defense and keeps getting smarter with time, so win and recovery rates continue to grow.

