Justt Announces New Executive Hires, Champions Female Leadership in Fintech

Chargeback mitigation tech pioneer achieves majority-female leadership team

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Justt , a leading fintech revolutionizing chargeback management through machine learning, today announced the expansion of its senior leadership team with two key hires: veteran product executive Orly Amrany as VP of Product, and global HR leader Orit Stanton as VP of People. With the appointment of these two female tech veterans, more than half of Justt's leadership team is now comprised of women, far outpacing the industry average.

An accomplished product executive who has held various high-level positions at major companies, Amrany previously served as Chief Product Officer at PayKey, an embedded banking provider, and also at Natural Intelligence, an online comparison marketplace. She also held the role of General Manager and VP Product of the Premium Services Unit at Wix, the publicly-traded Israeli software company known for its cloud-based website builder.

Amrany's impressive technical background includes stints as a software engineer with leading organizations including the Israeli Defense Forces, IBM, and Microsoft. Her expertise in global payments and eCommerce, in addition to her strong technical foundation, will be pivotal as Justt continues to innovate its AI-powered chargeback mitigation solution. Amrany is also well-connected in the global technology and startup community, and has served as advisor for two Israeli unicorns, Monday.com and Fiverr.

With almost twenty years of experience in human resources, Stanton similarly brings a wealth of knowledge and industry connections to Justt. Her expertise in building and strengthening global organizations will be particularly valuable as the company expands its operations across EMEA and North America.

Stanton joins Justt from Vimeo, the publicly-traded video hosting platform, where she was VP of Human Resources at Vimeo Israel for three years. Prior to that, she served as VP of Human Resources at Signals Analytics, a data intelligence provider, where she designed and instituted a multi-layered People and Culture strategy program, including global expansion plans.

"Justt has done an amazing job at building a best-in-class technology platform, and I'm looking forward to drawing on my own experiences driving innovation with global leaders as we elevate Justt's game-changing product," Amrany said. "With visionary leadership and a dynamic multinational team, Justt has the talent it needs to succeed. I'm looking forward to building culture and HR processes to unlock Justt's full potential," Stanton added.

"Both Orit and Orly are incredibly talented leaders, and we're thrilled to welcome them to the Justt family," said Ofir Tahor, Justt's CEO and co-founder. "We're committed to making the fintech industry more diverse and inclusive for everyone — and we know that Orit and Orly have what it takes to drive employee engagement, improve innovation and business performance, and unlock more effective decision-making as we continue to expand Justt's footprint around the world."

About Justt

Founded in February 2020, Justt is dedicated to helping online merchants navigate the complex and costly system for credit card disputes. The company's smart technology and in-house expertise successfully resolves chargebacks for merchants, automatically reuniting them with their revenue. Justt's proprietary AI pulls the best evidence to build merchants' most compelling defense and keeps getting smarter with time, so win rates continue to grow.

SOURCE Justt