Justt Announces North American Headquarters in New York City to Meet Surging US Demand

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Justt, the pioneering chargeback mitigation company, today announced the opening of its North American headquarters in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, near iconic landmarks such as Madison Square Garden, Penn Station, Hudson Yards, and Times Square. This new base has been established in response to strong customer growth across the U.S. and North America, marking another major milestone in Justt's continued global expansion following the recent launch of its London office.

With inflation remaining high and consumers tightening their belts, U.S. merchants are grappling with a surge in chargebacks, including first-party misuse cases that erode their revenue at a time when margins are thin. Justt's recent survey shows an 18% increase in the number of Americans filing at least one chargeback. Additionally, the proportion of serial chargeback users (those filing six or more disputes per year) remains a significant challenge. U.S. merchants also face complexities in managing chargebacks due to the growing popularity of diverse payment options such as digital wallets, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), and cryptocurrency.

Justt manages hundreds of thousands of chargebacks each month with a proven track record of 126% recovery rate improvement, representing millions of dollars in recovered revenue. Clients see improvements in win rates, often doubling those achieved by in-house or competitive solutions. Utilizing AI-enabled dynamic arguments instead of generic templates, Justt customizes chargeback mitigation solutions for each merchant. The system automatically compiles the most compelling evidence based on the best data points from over 500 sources, including data from PSPs, third parties, and merchant transaction data, as well as contextual signals like industry specifics, end-user flow, card issuer preferences and much more.

Justt's machine learning technology learns from each chargeback case, synthesizing insights into creating the best evidence building strategies for future disputes. Thanks to continuous AI-powered improvements, clients have seen steady double-digit month-over-month increases in their recovery rates as the solution gets better over time.

"We're thrilled to be opening our New York office to support our growing list of customers in the U.S., which already includes industry leaders such as Affirm, Honeybook, and Holisto," said Robert Shannon, Head of U.S. Sales, Justt. "By combining best-in-class AI learning and deep human domain expertise in payments, Justt is poised to unlock another record-breaking year while helping merchants recoup significant revenue."

Founded in 2020, Justt is dedicated to helping online merchants navigate the complex and costly system for credit card disputes. The company's smart AI-driven technology and in-house expertise successfully resolves fraudulent chargebacks for merchants, automatically reuniting them with their revenue. Justt's proprietary AI generates the best evidence to build merchants' most compelling defense and keeps getting smarter with time, so win and recovery rates continue to grow. https://justt.ai/

