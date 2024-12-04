Justt Launches AI-Powered Platform Upgrade: Offers Centralized Chargeback Approval & Multilingual Support

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Justt , a leader in AI-powered chargeback mitigation, today announced major platform upgrades to significantly streamline global chargeback management for merchants. The new release introduces centralized chargeback approval and multilingual dispute management, empowering businesses to navigate global chargebacks with greater efficiency and control.

"We are fundamentally changing how merchants manage chargebacks," said Ofir Tahor, CEO of Justt. "This is a significant step in our mission to equip merchants with AI-driven tools, allowing them to simplify complex challenges and focus on growing their businesses."

The new chargeback approval centralizes dispute resolution, allowing merchants to approve chargebacks through a unified interface. Previously, merchants managed chargebacks via multiple Payment Service Providers (PSPs), leading to fragmented processes. Now, Justt's platform simplifies this, reducing administrative load and speeding up dispute decisions, giving merchants real-time control over workflows.

Advanced automation capabilities also allow merchants to set custom rules for recurring disputes, such as parameters based on product type or transaction value. By leveraging these rules, merchants can automate predictable cases, ensuring resources are allocated to complex disputes.

Justt has also introduced multilingual dispute management, including automatic translation for dispute evidence, overcoming language barriers for global merchants. By adapting translations to specific cases, merchants see improved accuracy and relevance—crucial in today's connected markets.

To further support efficient chargeback management, Justt's platform integrates with over 40 major PSPs, such as Stripe, PayPal, and American Express. This broad compatibility allows merchants to view and manage all chargeback-related data in one place, reducing complexity and giving them real-time insights and control over their dispute processes.

Key Platform Enhancements:

Centralized Chargeback Approval

Unified interface for approving chargebacks across multiple PSPs.

Real-time control over workflows, improving turnaround and efficiency.

Consistent dispute processing and decision-making.

Advanced Automation Capabilities

Custom rules for predictable disputes based on parameters like product type or value.

Automates routine cases, focusing resources on complex disputes.

Enhances efficiency and consistency in chargeback operations.

Multilingual Dispute Management

Automatic translation for dispute evidence, tailored for accuracy.

Simplifies cross-border disputes, removing language barriers.

Provides localized support to protect revenues in each market.

About Justt

Founded in 2020, Justt is dedicated to helping merchants navigate the complex and costly system for chargebacks. The company's smart AI-driven technology and in-house expertise successfully resolves illegitimate chargebacks for merchants, automatically reuniting them with their revenue. Justt's proprietary AI generates the best evidence to build merchants' most compelling defense and keeps getting smarter with time, so win and recovery rates continue to grow. https://justt.ai/

