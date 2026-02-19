Justt Partners with Franchise Veteran Ron Feldman to Help Franchisors and Franchisees Reclaim Hidden Profitability in Payments

Justt joins the International Franchise Association and will appear with Feldman at the 2026 IFA Annual Convention in Las Vegas, Feb. 23–25

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Justt, the leader in AI-based chargeback management, today announced a partnership with Ron Feldman, CFE, a longtime franchise executive and advisor, to help franchise systems reduce payment leakage and operational drag caused by chargebacks, disputes, and preventable refunds. Feldman will work with Justt to bring a franchise-first approach to dispute operations- designed for multi-location brands that need standardized, scalable workflows across franchisees and corporate-owned locations.

Franchise systems are built on repeatable unit economics. But as digital payments, memberships, and card-not-present transactions become more central to local operations, disputes have become a quiet margin killer- driving lost revenue, fees, and time-consuming manual work that varies by location. Justt's platform automates the end-to-end dispute workflow, recommends which disputes to fight or accept based on ROI, and delivers centralized visibility for franchisors and multi-unit operators.

"Franchising wins when operators can focus on serving customers- not chasing paperwork and changing payments rules," said Reagan Evans, CRO of Justt. "Ron has spent decades helping franchise brands grow efficiently, and he understands exactly where hidden costs show up at scale. Together, we're giving franchisors and franchisees a practical way to recover profit and reduce operational burden- without adding headcount."

Feldman brings more than 30 years in franchising, including leadership roles supporting franchise growth and financing. He currently advises Franchise companies on best practices in finance, technology and capital markets He is active in the International Franchise Association (IFA), including service on the IFA Board and Foundation leadership.

"Franchisee unit economics are getting pressure from many sources. My practice is dedicated to helping franchisee profitability with new technologies and Justt is a perfect solution to solve a problem that is often ignored or given minimal attention due to other pressures What's changed is how much profit now gets quietly lost after the sale through disputes, fees, and inconsistent processes across locations," said Ron Feldman, CFE. "Justt is a natural fit for franchising because it's built for scale and standardization: it helps brands protect revenue, reduce noise for local operators, and bring discipline to a part of the P&L that too often gets written off as 'the cost of doing business.'"

As part of its commitment to the franchise community, Justt has joined the International Franchise Association and will be on-site with Feldman at the 2026 IFA Annual Convention, taking place February 23–25, 2026 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Justt is an AI-powered platform for chargeback automation and payment dispute management trusted by 250+ leading enterprises including DoorDash, BestBuy, and Meta and 50,000+ SMBs. It helps businesses reduce revenue loss from chargebacks by recommending whether to fight or accept disputes based on ROI, factoring in fees, win likelihood, and dispute value - while automating dispute operations end-to-end.

Ron Feldman, CFE, is a franchising veteran with more than 30 years of experience advising and supporting franchise brands. He has held senior leadership roles in franchise finance and growth, including at ApplePie Capital, and serves in leadership capacities within the International Franchise Association (IFA).

