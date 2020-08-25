Justuno Named to the Inc. 5000: America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed this month that Justuno is No. 1046 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private comp­­­anies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within a variety of industries.

Together these 5000 companies boasted an aggregate revenue of $209 billion in 2019 with a three-year average growth rate of over 500%.

Justuno has grown continuously each year since being founded in 2010, with an impressive 108% growth from 2018 to 2019 while maintaining a self-funded financial model.

Justuno is the most advanced visitor conversion platform on the market, leveraging billions of user data points for AI-powered product recommendations, lead captures, and personalized website messaging to help businesses turn more website traffic into customers.

The Justuno platform empowers users to harness analytics into actionable insights and create an optimized website visitor experience through personalization.

The Justuno team is excited to join the ranks of the Inc. 5000 along with several clients who are emerging as leaders in their industries.

CEO and co-founder, Erik Christiansen, on being named to the Inc. 5000:

"My co-founder and CTO, Travis Logan and I, are honored for Justuno to be named to this list. As a founder-funded company, it's a testament to the team's dedication to innovation and our mission. We're excited to continue growing with the addition of options like Justuno Plus , a comprehensive solution to the complexities of high-volume businesses, and have much more to come as we continue to invest in product advancements."

Justuno is the premiere onsite visitor conversion platform helping businesses build high-converting website experiences through intelligent promotions and personalized onsite messaging.

SOURCE Justuno

Related Links

www.justuno.com

