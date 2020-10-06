Justworks Acquires Boomr to Bring Fully Integrated Time and Attendance Offering to Small Businesses

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Justworks today announced the acquisition of Boomr, a leading cloud-based Time and Attendance solution that simplifies and automates the process of tracking employees' work hours. The two companies have a track record of working together since 2018. With this acquisition, Justworks will expand its all-in-one offering to serve more diverse types of small businesses, as well as deepen its portfolio of timecard and payroll features for a growing segment of its customers' 95,000+ employees.

Boomr was founded in 2011 to help companies using a range of payroll and accounting tools replace the disorganized record-keeping and inconsistent processes associated with paper timecards. With an exclusive focus on time tracking software, Boomr has built one of the market's leading cloud-based products for Time and Attendance, as well as a frictionless mobile-first solution for employees to track time, whether they're in the field, on-site or working from home. Its modern technology stack allows for seamless employee onboarding, GPS/geofenced timecard data, multi-state time-tracking, shift auditing tools and more.

"At Justworks, we are focused on being the best all-in-one solution for entrepreneurs and small businesses. Our approach has always been driven by listening to their evolving needs and building software from the ground-up to create an experience that small businesses love," said Isaac Oates, Founder and CEO of Justworks. "For the first time, with Boomr, we have found a perfect product to integrate more closely into Justworks and a team that believes deeply in our mission. This acquisition will supercharge our ability to innovate in an increasingly important area of product development for our existing customers, while also enabling us to serve more diverse types of businesses with a true all-in-one solution moving forward."

Boomr primarily serves companies with distributed hourly, salaried, and freelance workers across the U.S.—including existing Justworks customers. According to Justworks' data, a significant number of small businesses have the need for an external Time and Attendance product for their workforce. By acquiring Boomr, Justworks has the opportunity to continue the development of a market-leading solution, while further integrating its functionality in a way that responds to this segment's strong preference for an all-in-one platform with a simple bundled price.

"We built Boomr to be intuitive and easy, but under the hood, there is a tremendous amount of technology to keep the modern, distributed workforce in sync and help our customers stay compliant," said Matt Bowersox, Founder and CEO of Boomr. "The Boomr team is thrilled to be joining Justworks. We share in their vision to make starting, running, or joining a business more accessible for all, and we look forward to bringing our expertise in Time and Attendance software to elevate Justworks' all-in-one offering for small businesses and entrepreneurs."

As part of the acquisition, new and existing Justworks customers will get access to Boomr's Time and Attendance solution for free until December 31, 2021. Boomr's existing U.S. customers are able to continue to use Boomr's fully supported product for Time and Attendance with their existing pricing and integrations with other external platforms.

Justworks and Boomr did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction.

About Boomr: Founded in 2011, Boomr builds time tracking software to save small businesses time and money. Its cloud-based solutions enable mobile workforces everywhere to operate with greater accountability and efficiency by automating employee timesheets, compliance, project tracking and more. A proud "customer-funded" technology company, Boomr is obsessed with building products that add value to employers and their employees. Learn more by visiting boomr.com .

About Justworks: Justworks makes it easier to start, run, and grow a business. Founded in 2012, Justworks is a modern support system for work and life. With Justworks, entrepreneurs and their teams get access to big-company benefits, automated payroll, compliance support, and HR tools—all in one place. By combining the power of a Professional Employer Organization (PEO) with expert support and simple software, Justworks gives teams of all sizes the confidence to work fearlessly. To learn more, visit justworks.com , follow us on Twitter @JustworksHR and Instagram @Justworks_HR.

