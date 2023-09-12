Justworks Announces Merger Agreement to Acquire Via, an International Employment Platform, to Accelerate its Global Solutions for Small Businesses

The acquisition will build upon Justworks' existing global solutions and increase small businesses' access to the global talent pool

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Justworks, Inc. ("Justworks") today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Via Global Ventures, Inc. ("Via") under which Justworks will acquire Via, an international employment platform. With this acquisition, Justworks will build upon its existing global solutions to increase small businesses' access to the global talent pool with its all-in-one platform.

Via, founded in 2017 by sisters and Co-CEOs Maite and Itziar Diez-Canedo, helps companies hire and pay international teams with on-the-ground employment support in 12 top talent markets worldwide. Its global Employer of Record (EOR) solutions include a local expert model, HR, tax, legal and accounting support. Via's offerings emphasize the importance of employees' local preferences and access to culturally relevant benefits, as well as country-specific compliance insight.

"At Justworks, we believe small businesses deserve the same competitive edge as larger companies when hiring global talent," said Justworks' President and CEO Mike Seckler. "As soon as we met Maite and Itziar, it was clear that Via shared a similar vision for a local-first approach to international hiring, and saw it as the best path to helping businesses grow with confidence globally. Acquiring Via will enable us to accelerate our product ambitions and bring the solutions small businesses deserve to market sooner. Maite and Itziar have built an incredible company, and we're excited to welcome them and their team to Justworks."

"We founded Via to build a world where companies can hire people anywhere in minutes, no matter where they are," said Via Co-Founder and Co-CEO Itziar Diez-Canedo. "By solving the hurdles entrepreneurs and business leaders face when they try to hire talent abroad, we aim to make the business world more diverse and create high-quality employment opportunities for people in more places. Joining Justworks will enable us to achieve this on a whole new level."

"The Via team is thrilled to be joining Justworks," said Via Co-Founder and Co-CEO Maite Diez-Canedo. "We share in their vision to make starting, running and joining a growing business more accessible for all, and we look forward to bringing Via's technology and local expertise to accelerate Justworks' existing global solutions."

In the months ahead, as Justworks integrates Via's team, the company will be developing a shared geographic expansion strategy for addressing its customers' international employment needs.

Justworks and Via did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction. The Transaction has been approved by both Justworks' and Via's boards of directors and is subject to customary closing conditions.

For additional information, visit www.justworks.com.

About Justworks
Justworks is a technology company that levels the playing field for all small businesses. Through its software and as a partner, Justworks helps its customers take care of their teams, streamline their operations and navigate the complex aspects of managing a workforce with confidence. To achieve this, Justworks is uncompromising in its focus on building products for small businesses and understanding their unique needs. Justworks' flexible platform empowers small businesses to assemble powerful self-service capabilities to meet their payroll, tax, HR and compliance needs. Plus, Justworks offers 24/7 human support, on-demand expertise and access to high-quality benefits designed for the modern workforce. To learn more, visit Justworks.com, and follow along on Twitter @Justworks, LinkedIn @Justworks- and Instagram @Justworks.

About Via

Via is a global employment platform that helps businesses hire international teams seamlessly and compliantly. Through its local-first platform and expert support, Via makes managing global payroll, benefits and HR processes simple, ensuring companies can confidently take care of their teams abroad. Via has employer-of-record (EOR) solutions with direct infrastructure in 12 of the top talent markets around the world. To learn more, visit via.work and follow us on LinkedIn @via.work.



