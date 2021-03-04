Justworks Appoints Aida Sukys as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Justworks , one of the nation's fastest-growing HR technology companies, today announced that Aida Sukys has joined as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Sukys brings over three decades of financial experience in financial services, insurance and healthcare. As CFO, she will lead Justworks' Finance and Accounting teams, with a focus on further scaling Justworks' systems, controls and reporting. Sukys' track record of success in financial strategy will help the organization to achieve new levels of efficiency and drive decisions and action to advance the company's overall growth strategy. She will oversee investments enterprise-wide to support Justworks' growing platform of over 100,000 employees.

"Aida has proven to be a strong thought partner and communicator," said Isaac Oates, CEO and Founder of Justworks. "Her proficiency in financial services and experience in healthcare and insurance make her the ideal candidate to join the Justworks Leadership Team and further strengthen our financial strategy. Aida will steer the company through our next phase of revenue and product expansion, while optimizing return on capital for the long term. I am thrilled to have her on board to lead Justworks through the next chapter of our financial journey."

Sukys joins Justworks from the multinational risk management advisory firm Willis Towers Watson. During her 30-year tenure there, she has worked across the firm's entire portfolio of human capital-related business, including insurance enrollment products, HSA, and its leading healthcare, medicare and supplemental health and welfare exchanges used across the globe.

"Justworks has built a powerful platform that is already changing the way small businesses across the country start, grow and succeed," said Aida Sukys, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Justworks. "I look forward to working with Isaac and the entire team to elevate our financial strategy and make investments to bring that platform to even more entrepreneurs."

Sukys most recently served as the Group CFO & Global Head of Financial Business Services for Willis Towers Watson, where she was responsible for the financial structure and transformation of the business including accounting, financial and tax planning, mergers and acquisitions, capital and cash flow management. Prior to this, Sukys has held a variety of senior roles with a demonstrated history of success optimizing financial performance, developing investor strategy, leading post-acquisition integrations, managing risk, and handling business restructuring.

Sukys' addition is the latest move by Justworks to broaden its leadership team. Justworks announced in January the hiring of two new senior executives to lead Health Insurance Underwriting and its Payments and Tax function.

