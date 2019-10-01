Justworks Expands Leadership Team with Top Operations, Human Resource Pros

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Justworks, the nation's fastest-growing HR technology company, announced today the addition of two new members to its leadership team, tasked with supporting the company through its rapid expansion.

Software and technology entrepreneur Mike Seckler will join as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. A member of Justworks' Board of Directors since 2015, Seckler is a co-founder and managing principal of Euclidean Technologies, an investment management firm specializing in machine learning and long-term equity investing. Seckler previously served as a division vice president at ADP, after the firm's acquisition of Employease, an HR SaaS company that he cofounded in 1996 and built for over a decade.

Seckler will work across various disciplines at Justworks—including marketing, sales, customer success, insurance and risk, product and engineering—to further expand Justworks's core business.

"Mike has a deep understanding of the entrepreneurial journey," said Justworks Founder and CEO Isaac Oates. "His extensive knowledge of the HR technology sector, together with his business-building experience and a strong belief in cultivating people's potential make him the perfect addition to our leadership team as we enter our next phase of growth."

Also joining Justworks is human resources leader Lisa Calvert, who will take on the role of Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer. Calvert most recently served as CPO at G5, a real estate digital marketing SaaS company. Prior to that, she spent 17 years at Getty Images, serving the latter half of her tenure there as Getty's Chief Human Resources Officer.

"Lisa is incredibly resourceful, and highly focused on helping our teams and people grow while staying true to the culture that makes Justworks so special," Oates said. "We are fortunate to have her expertise and considerable track record of success as she works with our People & Talent team to support and ultimately drive our growth in the coming years."

Justworks now serves over 80,000 employees and thousands of customers across all 50 U.S. states. With a healthy core business and strong growth, the expanded leadership team has a solid foundation to innovate and scale the company to capture the massive opportunity in the underserved SMB market.

Joining a team of just over 600 employees, Seckler and Calvert will help to build the operational sophistication and efficiency at scale required to bring Justworks' best-in-class platform, award-winning service, and disruptive pricing model to more businesses in new places and industries, as well as to develop entirely new offerings and products for entrepreneurs and their teams nationwide.

"Justworks is well-positioned for our next chapter with these two thoughtful, experienced leaders joining us," Oates added. "I am confident in their ability to guide our teams and people as we as we tackle our next phase of growth and further develop our leadership, values, people and resources."

About Justworks: Justworks makes it easier to start, run, and grow a business. Founded in 2012, Justworks, the fastest growing HR technology company, is a modern support system for work and life. With Justworks, entrepreneurs and their teams get access to big-company benefits, automated payroll, compliance support, and HR tools - all in one place. By combining the power of a certified Professional Employer Organization (PEO) with expert 24/7 customer service and a simple and intuitive platform, Justworks gives teams of all sizes the confidence to work fearlessly. To learn more about visit justworks.com, follow us on Twitter @JustworksHR and Instagram @Justworks_HR.

SOURCE Justworks

Related Links

https://justworks.com

