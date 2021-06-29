Justworks Helps Teams Reunite with the Launch of a New Campaign Supporting Local Restaurants

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Justworks , one of the nation's fastest-growing HR technology companies, today announced the launch of its community centered campaign aiming to help foster connection and camaraderie amongst companies and their staff as New York City begins to reopen and employees re-enter office environments. The program, hosted in partnership with restaurant discovery platform, The Infatuation , will feature outdoor art installations at NYC restaurants and an array of happy hour events promoting company culture among professionals citywide.

The program officially launches on June 29 and runs through September. Participating restaurants include an array of minority and/or women-owned businesses including the Musket Room, Milu, Kindred, Negril BK, Amma, Fishcheeks, La Contenta, Kokomo, and at select Maman locations including Tribeca, Greenpoint, King Street and University Place. Each restaurant will host a happy hour event throughout the summer offering buy-one-get-one deals on drinks or appetizers to patrons. The dates of these happy hour events will be announced on the partnership homepage, here .

In an effort to support restaurants and the vital role they play in local NYC communities, specifically following the difficulties for the industry during 2020, Justworks and The Infatuation will be offering a sweepstakes for one company to host a special team bonding event at an Infatuation-approved restaurant of their choice.

"People miss connecting with their coworkers in person and seeing friends after work for a drink before they head home," said Julie Brodsky, Director of Marketing at Justworks. "Justworks is excited to bring people together with these dining experiences and support some amazing local restaurants in our community."

To further strengthen the connection to these businesses, the campaign will bring community-based art activations to restaurant storefronts and outdoor dining areas. The art was created by NYC-based, LatinX illustrator, Eugenia Mello . Eugenia's artwork highlights the unique and delightful experience of dining out in New York City.

Join Justworks and The Infatuation as they bring teams back together and support your favorite local restaurants. Everyone can help these local establishments. Support the participating restaurants by dining there, invite your team to an upcoming happy hour event, or enter the nation-wide sweepstakes for a chance to win $2,000 towards a team bonding event. Learn more here, www.justworksxinfatuationsweeps.splashthat.com .

About Justworks: Justworks makes it easier to start, run, and grow a business. Founded in 2012, Justworks, the fastest growing HR technology company, is a modern support system for work and life. With Justworks, entrepreneurs and their teams get access to big-company benefits, automated payroll, compliance support, and HR tools—all in one place. By combining the power of a Professional Employer Organization (PEO) with expert 24/7 customer service and a simple and intuitive platform, Justworks gives teams of all sizes the confidence to work fearlessly. To learn more, visit www.justworks.com , follow us on Twitter @JustworksHR and Instagram @Justworks_HR .

About The Infatuation: Founded in 2009 in New York City by longtime music industry executives Chris Stang and Andrew Steinthal, The Infatuation has developed into one of the most innovative restaurant discovery platforms in the world. The company now covers more than two dozen global cities with a new unique approach to creating and delivering restaurant reviews and guides via its prolific web and social media presence, useful mobile apps, large and influential email newsletter, and its popular SMS-based recommendation platform, Text Rex. The company also hosts and produces more than 50 community events annually, including its large-scale food festival, EEEEEATSCON. In March of 2018, The Infatuation acquired legendary restaurant review brand, Zagat. To learn more, visit www.theinfatuation.com .

SOURCE Justworks

