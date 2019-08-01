Justworks Strengthens National Expansion, Adds Kaiser Permanente to Improve Access to Affordable, High-Quality Health Insurance

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Justworks, the nation's fastest-growing HR technology company, announced it has entered into a new partnership with Kaiser Permanente aimed at providing employees of growing businesses with expanded access to cost-effective, comprehensive health insurance coverage.

The new relationship with Kaiser Permanente—together with its existing Aetna offering—enables Justworks to provide its small and midsize business customers with a broader range of high-quality plans from trusted carriers, as well as a premium level of service to teams no matter where they live or work in the U.S.

"A major concern growing businesses face in offering health insurance today is ensuring that their employees have access to coverage that not only meets their unique needs now but is also adaptable to different life events over time," said Isaac Oates, Justworks founder and CEO. "By strengthening our national expansion with Kaiser Permanente, we're able to provide even more businesses with the ability to offer their teams a diverse set of insurance options from which employees can choose the best plan for their current and future needs."

Health insurance is a significant expense for businesses that continues to grow at an alarming rate. According to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, average employer spending per enrollee—which currently stands at more than $6,000 nationwide—is estimated to grow an average of 4.6 percent annually through 2027.

"This new partnership with Kaiser Permanente—one of the nation's most trusted carriers—conforms perfectly with our strategy to offer access to plans that strike a balance between quality and affordability," Oates said. "In the face of rising insurance costs, we can provide growing businesses with access to the level of coverage their people need to confidently take care of their health and wellbeing, as well as their family's."

Justworks gives companies the power to easily manage their benefits, with deductions and health insurance billing integrated directly in Justworks' payroll and payroll tax functions. The platform also allows its customers' employees to seamlessly enroll in, view and manage their benefits online through their Justworks account.

"At Kaiser Permanente, we are dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes provide their employees with customized, best-in-class coverage, so they can get the most out of their healthcare benefits," said Joe Scheidler, Vice President, National Accounts at Kaiser Permanente. "Through our partnership with Justworks, we are helping businesses put their employees back in control of their own healthcare."

Each of Justworks' health insurance providers offers both regional and nationwide insurance options for companies to offer to their teams. Justworks will start by offering Kaiser Permanente alongside Aetna in California, followed by Georgia, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia and Washington, D.C. later this year. Justworks' digital tools, which are designed to help companies keep their employees engaged in their health and wellbeing, are available to customers in all 50 states.

"To compete for top talent in today's tight job market, small and midsize businesses need to be able to meet—and surpass—the high expectations of the modern workforce," Oates said. "Justworks provides SMBs with the tools to build holistic wellness plans that combine high-quality health insurance with innovative telemedicine services, employee assistance programs and more."

Employers and their employees can also reach Justworks 24/7 by phone, Slack, SMS, chat and email with questions regarding their benefits, open enrollment, qualifying life events and more. Teams also get free support to help them take full advantage of their benefits through HealthAdvocate, which provides expert guidance across all aspects of care, including choosing the right health insurance plan, and navigating and negotiating their medical bills.

About Justworks: Justworks makes it easier to start, run and grow a business. Founded in 2012, Justworks, the fastest growing HR technology company, is a modern support system for work and life. With Justworks, entrepreneurs and their teams get access to big-company benefits, automated payroll, compliance support and HR tools—all in one place. By combining the power of a certified Professional Employer Organization (PEO) with expert 24/7 customer service and a simple and intuitive platform, Justworks gives teams of all sizes the confidence to work fearlessly. To learn more visit justworks.com , follow us on Twitter @JustworksHR and Instagram @Justworks_HR .

About Kaiser Permanente: Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. They are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of its members and the communities it serves. Kaiser Permanente currently serves more than 12.2 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Its expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, visit kp.org or follow them on Twitter @aboutKP or Facebook at facebook.com/kpthrive .

SOURCE Justworks