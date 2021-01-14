Justworks to Drive Technological Innovation with the Addition of Shankar Parasuraman as Vice President of Payments and Tax

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Justworks, the nation's fastest-growing HR technology company, today named a new member of its Leadership Team. Technology leader, Shankar Parasuraman, will join as Vice President of Payments and Tax, a new role responsible for leading Justworks' mission-driven Payments & Tax Unit (PTU). Parasuraman will drive technological innovation to further scale Justworks' payments and tax engine, as well as deliver new features for its small business customers. He will work closely with Justworks Vice President of Engineering, Yujin Kim, to build a world class engineering organization where people from all backgrounds can realize their potential working at a technology-led business.

Parasuraman most recently served as the Global Head of Engineering & Technology at Quantitative Brokers, a global provider of advanced execution algorithms and data-driven analytics for global futures and interest rate markets. In this role, he was responsible for growing Quantitative Brokers' global technology footprint and driving product expansion efforts. Prior to this, he served as VP of Engineering at Lucera Financial Infrastructures, where he was responsible for building and leading a team of senior engineers to develop market-leading FX trading software.

"Shankar brings deep experience designing, building and optimizing complex systems for transactional environments along with a strong track-record for being a thoughtful, smart and understanding leader," said Mike Seckler, Chief Operating Officer at Justworks. "His background in financial technology will be invaluable for Justworks as we continue to scale our R&D capabilities to add resiliency, encourage innovation, and further infuse our operations with automation. I am looking forward to working with him as he discovers new ways of serving customers and building out Justworks PTU functions."

With over a decade of experience leading both engineering and non-technical teams at financial institutions, Parasuraman will join Justworks' team of over 600 employees in January. Justworks currently serves thousands of small and medium businesses and over 100,000 employees across all 50 U.S. states.

About Justworks: Justworks makes it easier to start, run, and grow a business. Founded in 2012, Justworks, the fastest growing HR technology company, is a modern support system for work and life. With Justworks, entrepreneurs and their teams get access to big-company benefits, automated payroll, compliance support, and HR tools - all in one place. By combining the power of a certified Professional Employer Organization (PEO) with expert 24/7 customer service and a simple and intuitive platform, Justworks gives teams of all sizes the confidence to work fearlessly. To learn more about visit justworks.com, follow us on Twitter @JustworksHR and Instagram @Justworks_HR.

