JUSU Companies Expand the Plant Based Movement with the Acquisition of Westbloom

About Jusu Inc.- Jusu is a group of companies committed to making pure, organic, plant-based products for consumption, body and personal care. We are passionate about educating our community on ways of living a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle. We do this through our multiple brick-and-mortar juice bar franchise locations as well as our extensive direct-to-consumer product offerings expanding everything from skin care and body products to aromatherapy and home cleaning lines.

About Westbloom Inc. – Westbloom is a specialty coffee, tea and cold brew company based in Calgary, Alberta. Two key executives of Westbloom will transition to Jusu's executive team.

JACK MARTYN / CO-FOUNDER WESTBLOOM: Jack is the co-founder of Westbloom and brings legal and regulatory experience to the Jusu team. Jack has over five years of experience in the legal field, practicing primarily corporate law in both Australia and Canada. Further, Jack has over 3 years of experience consulting for cannabis companies throughout Canada. Jack is a member of the Alberta Law Society and holds a Bachelor of Laws with Honours from Bond University.

JEANNE BEKER: We are also thrilled to announce JUSU's collaboration with media marketing icon Jeanne Beker. Jeanne has extensive experience in the media, entertainment, beauty and fashion world. Her ability to connect and lead multiple generations of like-minded people will benefit all the JUSU companies and our guests.

MIEUX DIGITAL: Also joining the team is MIEUX digital company - experts in all aspects of marketing, branding, e-commerce, affiliate programs, influencer programs, and the Shopify direct to consumer (D2C) platform.

PRIVATE PLACEMENT: JUSU announces a private placement to fund expansion. The proceeds from the offering will be used to develop an entire direct-to-consumer ecosystem, consolidate and refine narratives, enhance marketing/branding, optimize distribution, explore an influencer program, and create working capital.

