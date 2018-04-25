JUUL Labs Announces Comprehensive Strategy to Combat Underage Use

JUUL Labs has seen significant success in its efforts to enable adult smokers to transition from cigarettes and also recognizes that young people have become aware of and gained access to its products. The company is committed to combatting underage use of its products and engaging with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), members of Congress, local and state officials and members of the public health community on this important issue.

JUUL Labs will work with Tom Miller, the Iowa Attorney General, and a group of public officials and tobacco control individuals he will assemble to continue strengthening existing initiatives and new efforts to keep JUUL out of the hands of young people. In addition, Attorney General Miller and the same group will work with JUUL Labs to develop a transparent and effective framework for independent research focused on the scientific and societal implications of vapor products.

"Our company's mission is to eliminate cigarettes and help the more than one billion smokers worldwide switch to a better alternative," said JUUL Labs Chief Executive Officer Kevin Burns. "We are already seeing success in our efforts to enable adult smokers to transition away from cigarettes and believe our products have the potential over the long-term to contribute meaningfully to public health in the U.S. and around the world. At the same time, we are committed to deterring young people, as well as adults who do not currently smoke, from using our products. We cannot be more emphatic on this point: No young person or non-nicotine user should ever try JUUL."

The company's support for state and federal efforts to raise the minimum age of purchase for JUUL and other vapor products to 21+ follows JUUL's announcement in August 2017 that it had raised the minimum age of purchase on its own e-commerce site to 21+ even though the legal age of purchase in many states remains at 18.

"Our objective is to provide the 38 million American adult smokers with meaningful alternatives to cigarettes while also ensuring that individuals who are not already smokers, particularly young people, are not attracted to nicotine products such as JUUL," said JUUL Labs Chief Administrative Officer Ashley Gould, who heads the company's regulatory, scientific and youth education and prevention programs. "We want to be a leader in seeking solutions, and are actively engaged with, and listening to, community leaders, educators and lawmakers on how best to effectively keep young people away from JUUL."

Additional programs to be launched or expanded in 2018 include:

Investing in research and development to evaluate potential technologies to help prevent youth from gaining access to, and/or using JUUL;

Building on the company's efforts to enforce appropriate age verification at retail through its "secret shopper" program;

Calling on social media platforms to remove content showing, and/or encouraging, youth use of JUUL;

Calling on online marketplaces to remove content that violates JUUL resale agreements by offering JUUL products for sale without age verification;

Providing educational material at retail locations where JUUL products are sold and on the JUUL website to help increase parents' awareness of JUUL and provide information on the negative impacts of nicotine on youth.

JUUL Labs is a consumer product company dedicated to eliminating cigarettes by offering existing adult smokers a true alternative to combustible cigarettes that enables them to permanently switch. The company's research shows that hundreds of thousands of smokers have already switched to JUUL, and we are working to enable millions more to switch in the coming years through technological innovations.

