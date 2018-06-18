JUUL Labs Commends Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller for Convening International Group of Public Health Experts to Advise on Youth Prevention

"Our mission is to eliminate cigarettes and improve the lives of the more than one billion smokers in the world. We are confident we can achieve our mission while preventing underage usage, but as we work to keep JUUL out of the hands of young people, this will require partnership and engagement. That's why we are grateful for Attorney General Miller's leadership in assembling a group of experts to help us with our ongoing youth prevention and parent education efforts. We hope through education and awareness, no young person or non-nicotine user will ever try a JUUL. We want to be part of the solution, and we look forward to working with the advisory group to continue to strengthen our initiatives."

In April, JUUL Labs committed $30 million over the next three years for independent research, youth and parent education and community engagement. JUUL also launched a parent education campaign to provide parents and educators with facts and information about JUUL. Last week, JUUL announced a new social media policy in which the Company will feature the stories of adult smokers who switched to JUUL.

About JUUL Labs

JUUL Labs is a consumer product company dedicated to eliminating cigarettes by offering existing adult smokers a true alternative to combustible cigarettes. The company's research shows that more than one million smokers have already switched to JUUL, and we are working to enable millions more to switch in the coming years through technological innovations.

