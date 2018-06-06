JUUL designed the educational campaign for parents and educators to make factual information about JUUL more accessible. The Company worked with parents and educational professionals to shape the content of the campaign to ensure it addressed questions regarding the product and vaping.

"This campaign further builds on our ongoing efforts to raise awareness and combat teenage use, and we believe providing transparent and factual information to parents will help keep JUUL out of the hands of young people," said Kevin Burns, CEO of JUUL Labs. "While we remain steadfast in our commitment to helping adult smokers who want to switch from combustible cigarettes, we also want to be part of the solution in deterring minors from ever trying JUUL."

JUUL's new campaign is targeted to parents of teenagers and will roll out across radio, print and digital mediums in early June in select markets. Parents are encouraged to visit JUUL's web page, www.JUULFacts.com, to learn more about the product and how JUUL is working to prevent underage use of vapor products.

About JUUL Labs

JUUL Labs is a consumer product company dedicated to eliminating cigarettes by offering existing adult smokers a true alternative to combustible cigarettes. The company's research shows that hundreds of thousands of smokers have already switched to JUUL, and we are working to enable millions more to switch in the coming years through technological innovations.

Media Contact: Victoria Davis, JUUL Labs, vdavis@juul.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/juul-labs-launches-advertising-campaign-aimed-at-raising-awareness-and-combating-underage-use-300660579.html

SOURCE JUUL Labs, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.JUULFacts.com

