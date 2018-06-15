JUUL Labs Presents Findings at the Global Forum on Nicotine 2018

The study, performed by an independent contract laboratory, examined HPHCs in aerosol generated from JUUL's nicotine-filled pods consisting of eight different flavors. A panel of analytes, including HPHCs identified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), was measured and compared with combustible cigarettes. For all flavors, across 22 panel analytes measured, all analytes were below the level of quantification or detection.

"Clinical research builds the foundation of JUUL, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to share data with the scientific community," said Gal Cohen, Senior Director of Scientific Affairs at JUUL Labs. "We are pleased to present the findings from one of our studies at the Global Forum on Nicotine to ensure that the scientific community can access factual information about our product."

For more information on the data presented at GFN 2018, please view the abstract.

