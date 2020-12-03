Juvare Achieves AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Juvare, the leader in critical incident preparedness and response technology, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Safety & Disaster Response (PSDR) Competency status. This designation recognizes that Juvare provides proven technology and domain expertise to help customers leverage the power of AWS to protect the public and prepare, respond, and recover from natural or man-made emergencies and disasters.

Achieving the AWS PSDR Competency differentiates Juvare as an AWS Technology Partner that has demonstrated deep expertise within this unique customer need, via demonstrating technical proficiency and proven customer success developing technology focused on PSDR Emergency Management Operations. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess advanced AWS expertise and design AWS Well-Architected solutions delivered seamlessly on AWS.

"We are very proud to achieve AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency status," said Bryan Kaplan, Chief Technology Officer at Juvare. "With the agility, scalability, breadth of services, and innovation that AWS provides us, our incident preparedness and response solutions can go farther to support our clients and the communities they serve."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Consulting and Technology Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

In recent years, Juvare's solutions have been used to prepare for, respond to, and recover from major emergencies and adverse incidents including hurricanes Harvey, Maria, Irma, and Dorian; the California wildfires; active shooter incidents including the Orlando Pulse Nightclub and Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival shootings; planned events such as Super Bowls and other major public events; as well as global preparedness and response efforts including: COVID-19, H1N1 (Swine Flu), H5N9 (Avian Flu), Ebola (EVD), and the SARS outbreak.

Juvare technology connects over 80% of state public health agencies, 3,500+ hospitals, 50+ federal agencies, and 500+ Emergency Management operations across the U.S., as well as a rapidly expanding international presence. Today the company has clients in over 25 countries with an increasing take-up by corporates, particularly in highly regulated end markets.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Juvare currently has an additional United States office in Washington D.C., a Canadian office in Vancouver, BC, a European office in Kaunas, Lithuania, and an Asia-Pacific office in Wellington, New Zealand.

About Juvare:

Juvare is a worldwide leader in emergency preparedness and critical incident management and response software. Juvare solutions empower government agencies, corporations, healthcare facilities, academic institutions, and volunteer organizations to leverage real-time data to manage incidents faster and more efficiently, protecting people, property, and brands. For more information, visit www.juvare.com.

SOURCE Juvare

Related Links

http://www.juvare.com

