Juvare Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Certification

ATLANTA, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juvare, a worldwide leader in critical incident planning, management, and response technology, announced today it has been recognized as an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider whose Information Security Management System has received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an Information Security Management System (ISMS) standard published in October 2013 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

"We take threats to the availability, integrity, and confidentiality of our clients' information seriously and are committed to the highest security standards," said Bryan Kaplan, Chief Technology Officer at Juvare. "Achieving the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification furthers that commitment and will enable Juvare to continue to provide world-class critical incident planning, management, and response technology for all public and private organizations."

A-LIGN, an independent, third-party auditor, found Juvare to have formalized IT Security policies and procedures with appropriate technical controls in place. A-LIGN is an ISO / IEC 27001 certification body accredited by the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to perform ISMS 27001 certifications. Juvare has implemented several security measures and countermeasures that protect it from unauthorized access or compromise and IT personnel were found to be conscientious and knowledgeable in best practices. Compliance with this internationally recognized standard confirms that Juvare's security management program is comprehensive and follows leading practices.

"This certification demonstrates Juvare's continued commitment to information security at every level," remarked Bob Watson, Chief Executive Officer of Juvare. "It assures our clients and partners that the security of their data and information has been addressed, implemented, and properly controlled in all areas of our organization."

ABOUT JUVARE:

Juvare is a worldwide leader in incident preparation and response technology. Whether planned or unplanned, Juvare's solution empowers government agencies, healthcare facilities, corporations, and volunteer organizations to leverage real-time data to manage incidents faster and more efficiently, protecting people, property, and brands. For more information, visit www.juvare.com.

ABOUT A-LIGN:

A-LIGN is one of a limited number of solution providers that can offer a consolidated approach to information technology and information security audits. A-LIGN is a HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, Qualified Security Assessor Company, Accredited ISO 27001 Certification Body, Accredited FedRAMP 3PAO and licensed CPA firm. With the ability to work with small businesses to the largest of global enterprises, A-LIGN leverages its industry expertise to guide organizations towards security, compliance and privacy services that will enhance their information security to prevent cyber threats and reduce risk, turning their security into a competitive edge. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

Press Contact:

Josh Byrd - VP, Marketing - Juvare - josh.byrd@juvare.com - (470) 279-6500

