Juvare Achieves ISO 27701 Data Privacy Certification

ATLANTA, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juvare, the leader in critical incident preparedness and response technology, and developer of WebEOC™, today announced the company successfully achieved ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification after a rigorous third-party audit. Considered the new standard for a data privacy program, ISO/IEC 27701:2019 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving a Privacy Information Management System (PIMS). The certification demonstrates Juvare's alignment with leading privacy and security practices, supporting a broad range of data privacy regulations.

"With increased attention to global privacy regulations and the ongoing threats to data, Juvare's ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification is proof of our dedication to the highest security standards," said Bryan Kaplan, Chief Information Officer at Juvare. "Earning this certification assures our clients and partners of our ongoing commitment to the privacy and security of their data."

This certification is an extension of Juvare's existing ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO/IEC 27017:2015, and ISO/IEC 27018:2019 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certification. These compliance achievements are industry-agnostic and benefit Juvare's clients by providing independent validation of the security controls and processes Juvare has implemented to protect client data. Additionally, Juvare has SOC 2 Type 2 certification which is a set of criteria and an accompanying audit procedure for SaaS providers managing client data.

In recent years, Juvare's solutions have been used to prepare for, respond to, and recover from major emergencies and adverse incidents including hurricanes Harvey, Maria, Irma, and Dorian; the California wildfires; active shooter incidents including the Orlando Pulse Nightclub and Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival shootings; planned events such as Super Bowls and other major public events; as well as global preparedness and response efforts including: COVID-19, H1N1 (Swine Flu), H5N9 (Avian Flu), Ebola (EVD), and the SARS outbreak.

Juvare technology connects over 80% of state public health agencies, 3,500+ hospitals, 50+ federal agencies, and 500+ emergency management operations across the U.S., as well as a rapidly expanding international presence. Today the company has clients in over 25 countries with an increasing take-up by corporates, particularly in highly regulated end markets.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Juvare currently has an additional United States office in Washington D.C., a Canadian office in Vancouver, BC, a European office in Kaunas, Lithuania, and an Asia-Pacific office in Wellington, New Zealand.

ABOUT JUVARE:

Juvare is a worldwide leader in emergency preparedness and critical incident management and response technology. Juvare solutions empower government agencies, corporations, healthcare facilities, academic institutions, and volunteer organizations to leverage real-time data to manage incidents faster and more efficiently, protecting people, property, and brands. For more information, visit www.juvare.com.

