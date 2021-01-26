Juvare Appoints George A. Riedel as New Chairman to Board of Directors

Riedel is an experienced board chair and independent director in both private and public technology companies and spent his career in various entrepreneurial roles in technology-related industries (networking, security, software, and media) – in both board and executive functions. During his career, he has served as Chairman of the Board at Infinera (INFN) and Accedian Networks, CEO and Chairman at Cloudmark, independent director at Cerner Corporation (CERN) and XPERI (XPER), CSO at Nortel Networks as well as VP of Strategy and M&A for Juniper Networks. He was also with McKinsey & Co. for 15 years, both in North America and Asia, where he was a Senior Partner serving clients in the tech, media, and telecom industries.

"We are pleased to welcome George to our board of directors," said Robert 'Bob' Watson, chief executive officer at Juvare. "George is a seasoned technology executive who brings a great deal of skill and strategic expertise to his role as Chairman of the Board, and we're confident that he will provide the guidance necessary to position Juvare for our next phase of growth and success."

"I'm honored to be named as the Chairman of the Board for Juvare, and excited to lend my experience in emerging technologies, market opportunities and strategic partnerships to help further the company's success," said Riedel. "Juvare is a true innovator in crisis and incident management solutions, which are more critical now than ever. It's a privilege to work with an organization committed to better preparing and connecting organizations and local officials to respond to and recover from natural and man-made disasters effectively."

"Juvare is an incredible company with so much opportunity. Having George as Chairman of the Board brings the next level of seasoned expertise to the company," remarked Vivek Kumar, partner at Five Arrows Principal Investments. "We look forward to all the exciting things to come for Juvare and the preparedness and response community it serves."

Riedel is currently a senior lecturer at Harvard Business School, where he teaches Leadership & Corporate Accountability, and Technology and Operations Management. While at Harvard Business School, he's developed a small practice around CEO coaching and is co-leading the launch of Harvard Business School's Impact Investing Fund.

ABOUT JUVARE:

Juvare is a worldwide leader in emergency preparedness and critical incident management and response technology. Juvare solutions empower government agencies, corporations, healthcare facilities, academic institutions, and volunteer organizations to leverage real-time data to manage incidents faster and more efficiently, protecting people, property, and brands. For more information, visit www.juvare.com.

ABOUT FIVE ARROWS

Five Arrows Principal Investments (FAPI) and Five Arrows Capital Partners (FACP) (together, "Five Arrows") are the European and US corporate private equity arms, respectively, of Rothschild & Co. Five Arrows is focused on investing in middle-market companies with highly defensible market positions; business models with high visibility of organic unit volume growth and strong free cash flow conversion; and multiple operational levers that can be used to unlock latent value. The sector focus at Five Arrows is limited to healthcare, data & software and technology-enabled business services.

For more information, please visit https://www.rothschildandco.com/en/merchant-banking/corporate-private-equity.

PRESS CONTACT:

Josh Byrd

VP, Marketing

(866) 200-0165

[email protected]

SOURCE Juvare

Related Links

https://www.juvare.com

