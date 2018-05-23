Juvare® CEO Unveils Vision to Build Enterprise Resiliency

Juvare will continue to strengthen its industry-leading emergency management solutions, such as WebEOC®, EMResource®, eICS™ and others, while at the same time developing a framework for enterprise resilience. "It's critical that our clients are vigilant, precise and connected. We provide the environment where they are able to do that—to securely communicate and share data," adds Watson. "We want our clients to not only bounce back from adversity, but to bounce forward."



Juvare has made Atlanta its corporate headquarters, with plans to be an integral and highly visible part of the city. David Hartnett, Chief Economic Development Officer for the Metro Atlanta Chamber said, "We are proud Juvare is leading by example with their community focus. Their efforts to elevate emergency preparedness and response here will make a difference in the lives of many Georgians, and it reflects Atlanta's position as the Center for Global Health."



In response, Watson said, "I'm very proud of our people and their collective commitment to securing a resilient future for our clients, and I'm thrilled we are making our stake in Atlanta."

Juvare® envisions a future in which communities are resilient in the face of danger. The company enables government agencies, corporations, healthcare providers and educational institutions to stop trouble in its tracks with precise, vigilant and connected technology solutions that foster mutual assistance. Having supported over 500,000 emergency response incidents around the world, Juvare pioneers enterprise resiliency to help clients manage daily operations, respond to disruptions and emergencies, and not only bounce back, but bounce forward. Visit juvare.com.

