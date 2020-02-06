Juvare Helps Public Health Departments and Health Systems Ensure Preparedness for Coronavirus Outbreak

ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Juvare, the leader in critical incident preparedness and response technology, announced today that the company is working closely with public health departments and health systems across the country, in conjunction with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to prepare the U.S. for potential coronavirus outbreaks.

"While this virus poses a serious public health threat, the risk to the American public remains low at this time, and we are working to keep this risk low," HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement. "We are committed to protecting the health and safety of all Americans, and this public health emergency declaration is the latest in the series of steps the Trump Administration has taken to protect our country."

Following a World Health Organization global emergency declaration on January 30, 2020, and a U.S. public health emergency declaration on January 31, 2020, health departments and health systems across all 50 states are preparing for a potential outbreak using Juvare preparedness technology including EMTrack, EMResource, EMSupply, eICS, Cores, and WebEOC.

The technology enables seamless collaboration nationwide between public health departments and health systems, alongside the CDC and HHS, to:

Monitor critical service availability and bed availability

Deploy incoming patient notifications to alert hospitals of possible coronavirus patients in transport to the facility

Conduct syndromic volume surveillance activities, reporting the number of patients presenting with specific signs, symptoms, travel history, etc.

Distribute related documentation and provide situational awareness to the healthcare delivery system

Identify resource needs and availability. So far coronavirus related query requests have been for:

IV fluids on hand



Oxygen and O 2 related supplies on hand

related supplies on hand

Negative flow isolation room capacity

Manage hospital surge situations and mitigation strategies

Screen suspected patients at point of presentation (e.g., the ED, clinic)

Track suspected and confirmed patients

"Coronavirus is a serious public threat to the U.S. and to the world," said Juvare CEO Robert Watson. "Juvare technology is the most battle-tested preparedness technology in the market and we stand ready with all of our clients and users to respond quickly and effectively to any outbreak that may happen."

Public health departments and health systems rely on Juvare technology every day and leveraged the technology for past U.S outbreak preparedness efforts including: H1N1 (Swine Flu), H5N9 (Avian Flu), and Ebola (EVD), as well as the SARS outbreak.

Juvare technology connects over 80% of state public health agencies, 3,500+ hospitals, 50+ federal agencies, and 500+ Emergency Management operations across the U.S., as well as a rapidly expanding international presence and Asia-Pacific office in Wellington, New Zealand.

