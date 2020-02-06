Juvare Technology Helps Keep Kansas City Championship Celebrations Safe

ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Juvare, the leader in emergency preparedness and response technology and developer of WebEOC, announced today that the company's solutions were used by state and local agencies for situational awareness and critical incident response to ensure safety in Kansas City, Mo., during the Chiefs' victory parade and celebration on Wednesday.

"For the first time in 50 years, our Kansas City Chiefs are bringing home the Vince Lombardi trophy, and we're all excited to celebrate with our players and fans," Mayor Lucas said in a statement. "We will cheer on the World Champion Kansas City Chiefs this Wednesday morning during our victory parade through downtown Kansas City. Thanks, Kansas City, for being such a great city and having such amazing fans!"

The Kansas City Chiefs were honored following their victory in the Big Game last Sunday. Celebrations included a parade and a rally at the city's Union Station on Wednesday, according to Kansas City officials. The event brought hundreds of thousands of participants to the downtown area.

"Keeping fans safe is critical during celebrations like the one in Kansas City," remarked Juvare CEO Robert Watson. "Our technology is built to help federal, state, and local agencies, as well as public health and healthcare systems prepare for every scenario and collaborate with one another through the Juvare Exchange to keep everyone safe at all times."

Juvare's emergency preparedness and response solutions, which include the emergency management industry-standard WebEOC, as well as Juvare Exchange, EMResource, EMTrack, and eICS, enabled all stakeholders, including emergency managers, law enforcement, first responders, and emergency medical personnel to closely monitor all activities during the events, ensuring maximum safety for all participants.

Juvare's emergency preparedness and response solutions were also used by federal, state, and local agencies to prepare for and respond to incidents during Super Bowl LIV in Miami and have been used by agencies for the previous Super Bowls in Atlanta, Minneapolis, and Houston, and will be used again next year in Tampa.

Juvare solutions are also used by emergency operations surrounding other large-scale sporting events such as the World Series, the Masters golf tournament, and the Boston Marathon.

