Juvenescence and the Buck Institute for Research on Aging launch Selah Therapeutics, targeting heart disease

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juvenescence Limited ("Juvenescence") and the Buck Institute for Research on Aging (the "Buck") announce a new joint venture with the formation of Selah Therapeutics Limited ("Selah"). The company will focus on developing first-in-class novel ketone-based therapies for chronic diseases of aging of which our first therapeutic focus is heart disease with secondary interests in neurological diseases.

Selah Therapeutics is based on research conducted on ketones in the labs of Eric Verdin, MD, John Newman, MD, PhD and Brianna Stubbs, PhD at the Buck around energetics and intracellular signaling pathways, and the ketone platform that Juvenescence has built around its JuvLife Division's product Metabolic Switch™.

"Selah's mission is focused on developing and commercializing products that have strong scientific evidence that will transform the treatment to patients with heart and neurological diseases. We believe that the deep expertise in the science of ketones from both Juvenescence and the Buck, along with an extensive library of novel and proprietary compounds identified by Drs. Verdin, Newman and Stubbs that have unique qualities will provide improved well-being to the patient as a prescription therapeutic for heart disease," said Jeff Madwed, Executive Director of Juvenescence's JuvTherapeutics Division.

"We are delighted to be building on our existing relationship with Juvenescence in this new venture," said Eric Verdin, MD, Buck President and CEO. "This is an area of great unmet need and we are hopeful that we will be able to bring an important new therapeutic option to cardiovascular patients".

About Juvenescence Ltd.

Juvenescence Ltd. is a life sciences company developing therapies to modify aging and increase healthy human lifespan. It was founded by Jim Mellon, Dr. Greg Bailey and Dr. Declan Doogan. The Juvenescence team consists of highly experienced drug developers, entrepreneurs, marketers and investors with a significant history of success in the pharmaceutical and consumer health sectors. The company is committed to inspiring and equipping the world to not just reimagine what it means to get older but to help people reimagine their lifetime.

Juvenescence has a broad portfolio of products in development and is driving innovation amongst two divisions: JuvTherapeutics— Focused on traditional prescription medicines to modify aging and prevent diseases, and JuvLife— Consumer products that manage aging and help increase health span. For more information: https://www.juvlabs.com

ABOUT THE BUCK INSTITUTE FOR RESEARCH ON AGING

An independent, non-profit institution, the Buck aims to end the threat of age-related diseases for this and future generations by bringing together the most capable and passionate scientists from a broad range of disciplines to identify and impede the ways in which we age. The Buck's goal is to increase human health span, or the healthy years of life. Globally recognized as the pioneer and leader in efforts to target aging, the number one risk factor for serious diseases including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, cancer, macular degeneration, heart disease, and diabetes, the Buck wants to help people live better longer. Learn more at https://buckinstitute.org

SOURCE Juvenescence