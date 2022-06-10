Juvenescence joins Banco Português de Fomento and 200M Fund in co-investment in Chrysea Laboratories

RAMSEY, ISLE OF MAN, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juvenescence Limited ("Juvenescence"), through its JuvLife Division, joins the 200M Fund portfolio, managed by Banco Português de Fomento, in the Venture Round investment in Chrysea Labs ("Chrysea"), a synthetic biology company developing high-value and difficult to source natural products, using proprietary synthetic biology platforms. Juvenescence and Chrysea will collaborate to develop and commercialise one of Chrysea's products.

Banco Português de Fomento invested 3.7 million euros (€3,721,387.04) in Chrysea, through the 200M Co-investment Fund.

The lead project is a naturally occurring small molecule which has substantial pre-clinical evidence of benefit in maintaining cardiovascular, cognitive and immune function in ageing individuals.

"The molecules developed by Chrysea are naturally occurring metabolites that induce autophagy in our bodies, helping clear out cellular debris and stimulate cellular regeneration essential for healthy ageing," said Colin Watts, CEO of JuvLife focused on developing natural and nutritional products to support healthy ageing in individuals.

"To date, this molecule has not been available in a pure form and in sufficient quantity nor quality to develop and market a highly pure and reliable product, produced and developed in a consistent and reproducible way. Chrysea's breakthrough processes have created this exciting opportunity," said Pedro de Noronha Pissarra, CEO of Chrysea Labs.

For Beatriz Freitas, CEO of Banco Português de Fomento, the managing entity of the 200M Fund, "it is with great enthusiasm that the 200M Fund supports Chrysea's project of developing precision nutritional products supported by rigorous clinical research, aimed at supporting successful ageing and a healthy lifespan. Chrysea and its team of seasoned experts in life-sciences, from synthetic biology to nutrition, metabolism, and clinical research activities, represent the talent and expertise that exists in the Portuguese scientific community and that contributes to innovating and energizing the entrepreneurial ecosystem. With this investment, BPF makes another important contribution to supporting and strengthening the competitiveness of Portuguese start-ups".

About Juvenescence

Juvenescence is a life sciences company developing therapies to modify aging and increase healthy human lifespan. It was founded by Jim Mellon, Dr. Greg Bailey and Dr. Declan Doogan. The Juvenescence team consists of highly experienced drug developers, entrepreneurs, marketers and investors with a significant history of success in the pharmaceutical and consumer health sectors. The company is committed to inspiring and equipping the world to, not just reimagine what it means to get older, but to help people reimagine their lifetime.

Juvenescence has a broad portfolio of products in development and is driving innovation amongst two divisions: JuvLife — focussed on developing consumer products that manage aging and help increase health span, and JuvTherapeutics — focused on discovering and developing prescription medicines to modify aging and prevent diseases.

For more information: www.JuvLabs.com

About Banco Português de Fomento (BPF)

Banco Português de Fomento is the portuguese national promotional bank. Its mission is to support Portugal's economic and social development by creating and providing innovative and competitive solutions tailored to the needs and challenges of the business ecosystem, fostering an entrepreneurial spirit, enabling investment and job creation, and promoting sustainability and economic, social, and territorial cohesion.

BPF:

Media Team office: [email protected]

Website: www.bpfomento.pt/

Follow us on LinkedIn

About 200M

The 200M Fund, managed by Banco Português de Fomento, is a matching fund that has the purpose to foster investment in Portuguese companies in the start-up/scale-up phase (from Seed, Late Seed to Series A and B), as well as promoting the activity of Venture Capital in Portugal, through the mobilization of specialized national and international Venture Capital entities that, in addition to the financial resources provided, enable companies to acquire technical, commercial and financial knowledge. The 200M Fund is co-financed by the European Union through the European Regional Development Fund, via Fundo de Capital & Quase Capital and the Regional Operational Programs.

For more information: www.200m.pt

About Chrysea Labs, LDA

A subsidiary of Chrysea Limited (Ireland), Chrysea Labs (Portugal) is a synthetic biology company developing high-value and difficult to source natural products, backed by clinical study evidence of benefits valued by consumers. Chrysea's aims to introduce its products in precision healthy-lifespan nutritional interventions, supported by rigorous clinical research, aimed at maintaining naturally occurring anti-ageing mechanisms.

For more information: www.chrysealabs.com

SOURCE Juvenescence