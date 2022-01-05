Juvenescence Puts the Focus on National Keto Day with Metabolic Switch

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- January 5 is National Keto Day. Started two years ago by The Vitamin Shoppe, the day serves to bring awareness to the ketogenic diet and its health benefits. A ketogenic diet prioritizes high fat and protein while eliminating most carbohydrates; the program also allows other foods in moderation such as nuts, seeds, berries, and low-starch vegetables. The goal is to deplete your body's stores of carbohydrates, switching your fuel source from sugars to fat – this is known as ketosis.

The reasons why people adopt a ketogenic diet vary. In a study by US News & World Report in 2020, 84% cited weight loss and 66% improved overall health as the goal of being on a keto diet. Current clinical research shows that this may only be scratching the surface. While the first health studies were on the role ketones played as a backup source of fuel for type 1 diabetes, scientists are now investigating ketones for the beneficial role they may play in cardiovascular function, Alzheimer's disease, cognitive function, and type 2 diabetes. There is also research underway into how ketones affect the inflammatory process.

"It's an exciting time for ketone research," says Dr. Brianna Stubbs, PhD, an expert in exogenous ketone metabolism. "While the majority of people know about the fat-burning potential of ketosis, emerging data and research shows that the potential application for ketones in the health and wellness field may be ground-breaking."

That said, ketogenic diets can be difficult to follow. There are limited food options available, and the diet requires a good amount of education to navigate it in a healthy manner. And the biggest hurdle is that if you go off the diet at all, your body is out of ketosis and you need to start from scratch.

To make ketosis easier for people, Juvenescence has created Metabolic Switch, a clinically proven ketone ester that quickly puts your body into ketosis. The difference between Metabolic Switch and other products is rather than simply adding ketones to the body as these other products do, Metabolic Switch coaxes the body to start making ketones. The key ingredient is a compound called C6 Ketone Di-ester, which when consumed, is broken down in the gut into two things: the butanediol and fatty acids. Butanediol gets broken down into the ketones that fuel ketosis, while the fatty acids stimulate ketogenesis, causing the body to create ketones naturally.

"At Juvenescence, we're thrilled to be able to offer tools that support people on their quest for improved health and healthy aging," says Dr. Greg Bailey, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Juvenescence. "As someone who's dedicated their life to understanding biology, it's powerful to have a product that revolutionizes the path to ketosis, simplifying the approach without compromising the benefits."

Metabolic Switch is available in unflavored powder, which can be mixed into a beverage or health drink, and ready to drink, for ketosis on the go. Both Metabolic Switch Powder ($49.99) and Metabolic Switch Drink ($34.99) are available on juvlabs.com and Amazon.

