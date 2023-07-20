OAKLAND PARK, Fla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GK Hair , a leading innovator in the haircare industry, is proud to announce the latest addition to their renowned Juvexin Cream Color line - the all-new Intense Naturals shades. Building upon the success of their existing product range, this exciting launch aims to provide customers with an enhanced color experience for ageless beauty.

Juvexin Cream Color: GK Hair's New Intense Naturals for Ageless Hair

Juvexin Cream Color has long been recognized as a trusted solution for vibrant and long-lasting hair color. With its unique formula enriched with Juvexin, a natural protein blend developed by GK Hair, customers have experienced remarkable results in terms of color intensity, shine, and overall hair health.

While Juvexin Cream Color is not a new product, GK Hair's introduction of the Intense Naturals shades marks a significant milestone in their commitment to meeting the diverse needs of their valued customers. These new shades offer a range of captivating, nature-inspired colors, perfectly suited for those seeking a timeless and sophisticated appearance.

The Intense Naturals shades within the Juvexin Cream Color line embrace the essence of ageless beauty. Designed to complement a variety of skin tones, these hues evoke a sense of elegance and grace, enhancing one's natural features while adding a touch of refined allure. From subtle and warm to rich and deep tones, the Intense Naturals collection allows individuals to express their unique personality and style effortlessly.

As with all GK Hair products, the Intense Naturals shades in Juvexin Cream Color are formulated with utmost care and attention to quality. The brand's commitment to using the finest ingredients ensures that customers can enjoy exceptional color results, while also nourishing and protecting their hair. With the power of Juvexin, the hair is fortified, resulting in improved manageability, reduced breakage, and a lustrous finish.

"We are thrilled to unveil the new Intense Naturals shades within our Juvexin Cream Color line," said Van Tibolli, GK Hair's Founder and CEO. "We understand the importance of timeless beauty and self-expression, and with this expansion, we aim to empower individuals to embrace their ageless allure. Our customers can trust that the Intense Naturals shades will deliver stunning, professional-grade results while maintaining the utmost care for their hair."

The new Intense Naturals shades in Juvexin Cream Color are available at gkhair.com.

About GK Hair:

GK Hair is a global leader in haircare solutions, providing professionals and consumers with a wide range of innovative products that deliver exceptional results. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, GK Hair continues to revolutionize the industry through cutting-edge formulas and advanced technologies.

