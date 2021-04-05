Juvia's Place Launches Two New Eye Products

SECAUCUS, N.J., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black-Owned cosmetics brand, Juvia's Place, just released two new eye products: Juvia's Place Nubian Pencil Liner, and the I Prep I Prime Eyeshadow Primer.

THE NUBIAN PENCIL LINER-$10

Juvia's Place I Prep I Prime Eyeshadow Primers

The Nubians Pencil Liner is a long-wearing eyeliner that glides seamlessly to define and fill in the eyelids or the waterline. It is perfect for use with any Juvia's Place eyeshadows.

The Nubian Pencil liner comes in four unique shades:

Kajal (An intense black)

Cocoa (A deep chocolatey brown)

Midnight Blue (A deep dark blue)

Royal (A royal electric blue)

THE I PREP I PRIME EYESHADOW PRIMERS-$12

The I Prep I Prime Eyeshadow Primers are a must for long-wearing eyeshadows. The primers comes in three creamy, long-wearing shades to help create a weightless and seamless base for eyeshadow application.

Key Qualities:

- Long Wearing

- Cancels out Pigmentation or discoloration

- Creates a smooth base

- Zero Crease, Zero Clumps, Zero Oils

- Intensifies colors

Works on:

- Metallics

- Mattes

- Glitters

- Shimmers

Shades:

- Shade 1- Milky White Shade

- Shade 2- A Medium Shade

- Shade 3- A Dark Shade

See here for a video demonstration.

The Nubian Liner and the I Prep I Prime Eyeshadow Primers can be purchased at Juviasplace.com. For more any press inquiries please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Juvia's Place

