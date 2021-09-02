Juvia's Place releases new Brow makeup collection

SECAUCUS, N.J, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black-owned makeup brand, Juvia's Place has released their new i Sculpt, i Shade eyebrow makeup collection. The collection features four must-have, high-quality eyebrow makeup products needed to achieve that trending, thick eyebrow look.

This ultimate Brow collection includes the i Sculpt, i Shade Eyebrow Gel, the i Sculpt, i Shade Eyebrow Pencil, the i Sculpt, i Shade Brow Palette, and the i Sculpt, i Shade Brow Pen.

i Sculpt, i Shade Brow Gel - $12

Transform your brows with the i Sculpt, i Shade Brow Gel. Thanks to our innovative gel-wax formula, full and defined eyebrows are now easy to achieve with our easy-to-apply brow gel. This fuss-free product simply fills the brows with natural color and defines your brows.

The i Sculpt, i Shade Brow Gel comes in 5 colors:

Ebony

Dark Brown

Chocolate

Medium-Brown

Clear

i Sculpt, i Shade Brow Pencil - $12

Maximize your brow with the new i Sculpt, i Shade Brow Pencils. Easily add dimension to your brow and control micro-strokes. No smudging or overly-thick lines. Create natural-looking fullness with featherlight strokes to balance the contours of each brow.

This innovative formula glides on easily, and is super, long-lasting with a 24-hour wear time. Simply Sculpt and Shade, and you're good to go!

Our Brow Pencil comes in 4 colors:

Ebony

Dark Brown

Chocolate

Medium-Brown

i Sculpt, i Shade Brow Palette - $10

The i Sculpt, i Shade Brow Palette is part of our new Brow Collection. Our brow powder adheres easily to the eyebrow hair and skin. With 4 colors to choose from, you can instantly take your eyebrows from day to night. Plus, it's multi-functional and can be used as an eyeshadow palette to create stunning looks.

The Brow Palette is:

Long-lasting

Sweat Proof

Smudge Proof

Multi- Functional

i Sculpt, i Shade Brow Pen - $14

Define your eyebrows with the i Sculpt, i Shade Brow Pen. Finally, an eyebrow pen that provides a smooth application. No smudging! This pen creates a natural looking stroke with minimal effort.

The i Sculpt, i Shade Brow Pen comes in 4 colors:

Ebony

Dark Brown

Chocolate

Medium-Brown

For more product details or to purchase visit: https://www.juviasplace.com/collections/i-sculpt-i-shade-brow-collection

For press inquiries contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Juvia's Place

Related Links

http://www.juviasplace.com

