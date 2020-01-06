JVC Personal Home Theater System Delivers Listener-Tailored Multi-Channel Sound Via Headphones

The XP-EXT1 is comprised of two components – headphones and a digital processor – and a companion mobile app. Using microphones built into the headphones, and the dedicated smartphone app, users measure the acoustic characteristics of the listening room, speakers, and the listener's ears and face. These measurements are compared to a database of acoustic measurements, and a matching algorithm is selected to provide a listening experience tailored to each individual's listening environment. As a result, home theater enthusiasts can enjoy multichannel audio up to 7.1.4 channels using headphones, but with the sensation that the sound is coming from virtual speakers. All without disturbing others nearby. The system also supports up-mixing of two-channel and 5.1-channel material to 7.1.4 channels.

The headphones connect to the processor through 2.4/5GHz dual band wireless transmission, with automatic selection of the band less likely to experience interference. In addition, the processor has an HDMI input/output terminal that supports output to 4K-compatible displays and projectors, and three HDMI inputs to allow connection of up to three devices. Settings for up to four users can be stored, and settings can be fine-tuned remotely using the app, including selection of one of four sound modes – Cinema, Music, Game and Custom.

The headphones feature a 40mm high magnetic force neodymium driver unit and large soft ear pads for comfortable listening over many hours.

The JVC XP-EXT1 EXOFIELD wireless home theater system will be available in spring for $999.00.

About JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation

JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation and is a leading developer of imaging, home and car entertainment and navigation products for the consumer market, two-way radio communications systems for public safety, private industry and amateur users, and video equipment for the broadcast and professional markets. For detailed information, call JVCKENWOOD USA at 1-800-582-5825 or visit us at http://us.jvckenwood.com https://www.kenwood.com/usa/ and http://www.jvc.com/

Contact:

Terry Shea

terryshea@terrysheaink.com

973-930-9410

SOURCE JVCKENWOOD USA Corp.

Related Links

http://www.jvc.com

