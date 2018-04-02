JVCKENWOOD Launches New Aftermarket Radio Head Units Enabled With NextRadio®

The new head units come enabled with Abalta Technologies' WebLink software platform. When a driver connects a smartphone to a JVC or Kenwood WebLink-compatible head unit, the phone's Internet connection allows NextRadio for WebLink to download album art, station logos and other images to the head unit screen. Local AM/FM radio broadcast audio comes over-the-air via the head unit's tuner.

The NextRadio audio/visual experience is designed to keep consumers moving instead of searching. Drivers can easily browse stations with an "at-a-glance" view of what's playing on the radio right now with NextRadio's Live Guide™. Seeing familiar logos or album art makes finding content much quicker than reading, especially when consumers' eyes need to be focused on the road. NextRadio automatically updates based on the vehicle's location to show all AM, FM and HD stations broadcasting in the area.

"We are excited to be the first enhanced AM/FM radio experience in the connected car through our relationship with JVCKENWOOD," said Paul Brenner, President at NextRadio. "The ability to provide an interactive, in-car experience is a huge victory for the radio industry and offers a great experience for radio listeners."

"Our goal is always to deliver a more informative, entertaining experience. The NextRadio app does exactly that by enriching radio listening with visually-stunning, relevant content that drivers can find at a glance," said Rick Noetzli - General Manager Product & R&D, Consumer Product Planning at JVCKENWOOD.

The WebLink for JVC and WebLink for Kenwood applications are available for download in the Android Marketplace and Apple App Store. Once the app is downloaded and Internet connection established, drivers can use NextRadio and other apps, including popular traffic and navigation app Waze.

"As we continue to build out all aspects of the connected car experience within our WebLink platform, we are prioritizing those apps that generate the greatest mobile experiences for everyday drivers. That includes Waze, Yelp, YouTube, Weather and NextRadio," said Michael O'Shea, CEO and Founder of Abalta Technologies. "NextRadio represents the evolution of radio that consumers expect, and provides an in-dash visual experience like no other."

Model numbers for the JVC and Kenwood head units that support WebLink can be found at NextRadioApp.com.

About NextRadio® powered by TagStation, LLC

TagStation, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Emmis Communications Corporation. TagStation, LLC has developed the TagStation® service to provide radio stations with artist and title information and unique interactivity with listeners. With partial funding from NAB Labs, TagStation also developed the NextRadio® hybrid radio apps which use TagStation® cloud services to provide a rich radio listening experience on smartphones, tablets, and connected cars by combining the devices' built-in tuner and the internet. Founded in 2013, TagStation, LLC is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN with offices in Indianapolis and Chicago, IL. For more information about TagStation®, visit TagStation.com. For more information about NextRadio®, visit NextRadioApp.com.

About Abalta Technologies

Abalta Technologies creates and delivers world-class software products, solutions and services for the global connected car market. Working with automotive manufacturers, suppliers and content developers, we bring all the pieces of the connected car experience together in one platform, enabling our partners to offer car owners access to all their favorite apps and services in an elegant, easy-to-use and customizable environment. The company's SmartLink product leverages the driver's smartphone to bring connectivity to the car without adding any new hardware, while WebLink empowers car manufacturers and suppliers to create fully customized infotainment services that support virtually any app on the market. The company also provides custom development and app design services to a number of major partners. For more information on the company, visit www.abaltatech.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jvckenwood-launches-new-aftermarket-radio-head-units-enabled-with-nextradio-300622479.html

SOURCE TagStation, LLC

Related Links

http://tagstation.com

