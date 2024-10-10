JVCKENWOOD to Showcase New Viking VM8000 Series, Digital Network Solutions, and AI Solutions at IACP 2024 in Boston

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JVCKENWOOD is set to showcase its latest innovations in communication technology at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference in Boston. From October 19‐23, attendees can visit Booth 2501 to experience firsthand how JVCKENWOOD is driving the future of mission‐critical communications with a new lineup of advanced radios, P25 systems, and AI‐powered analytics solutions.

Spotlight on KENWOOD's Groundbreaking Viking® 8000 Series

At the forefront of JVCKENWOOD's exhibit is the KENWOOD Viking 8000 Series – a state‐of‐the‐art lineup of mobile and portable two‐way radios. Engineered for ultimate interoperability, these radios support P25, DMR, Viking 16, and analog protocols, to ensure seamless communication across VHF, UHF, and 700/800 MHz bands. Whether coordinating between police, fire departments, or emergency services, the Viking 8000 Series bridges communication gaps for critical missions in schools, government agencies, and private security sectors.

Unmatched Reliability with KENWOOD ATLAS® P25 Systems

The KENWOOD ATLAS P25 System is the industry's only two‐way radio network designed with a decentralized architecture and built-in redundancies, ensuring uninterrupted communication in the harshest conditions. Its innovative design redefines reliability, making it a preferred choice for first responders and public safety agencies.

StarGate® Dispatch Console: Power Meets Simplicity

JVCKENWOOD will display the StarGate 7000 Dispatch Console, a cutting‐edge solution designed for mission‐critical operations. With its IP‐based, fully distributed architecture, the StarGate 7000 offers unmatched scalability and resilience, eliminating any single point of failure. It supports P25 conventional and trunked operations, analog signaling, and built‐in end‐to‐end encryption. Featuring high‐quality audio, a customizable user‐friendly interface, and seamless compatibility with different systems, StarGate offers dispatchers fast, efficient, and reliable communication capabilities in demanding environments.

KAIROS P25 Digital Repeater: Flexibility Meets Functionality

The KENWOOD KAIROS digital repeater supports P25 simulcast and DMR standards, offering unmatched versatility to public safety agencies upgrading from analog to digital systems. With KAIROS, agencies can future‐proof their communication infrastructure with ease.

VoiceBrain AI: The Future of AI‐Enhanced Communication

VoiceBrain AI represents the cutting edge of AI integration in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) systems. This AI‐ powered solution applies advanced voice analytics to radio communication, providing actionable insights to enhance safety and operational efficiency. With VoiceBrain AI, KENWOOD radios have evolved into more than just communication tools; they have become intelligent assets for enhancing decision‐making in the field.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (EFJohnson) is an independent subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EFJohnson focuses on innovating, developing, and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company's customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company's products are marketed under the Kenwood brand. For more information, visit www.efjohnson.com .

About JVCKENWOOD Corporation

JVCKENWOOD is a global manufacturer specializing in Automotive and Professional System Solutions. It was reborn as one company in October 2011 through the merger of Victor Company of Japan, Limited (JVC) and Kenwood Corporation (Kenwood) three years after management integration. JVCKENWOOD operates four business segments, Car Electronics, Professional Systems, Optical & Audio, and Entertainment Software with image, sound, and radio technologies, as well as infotainment and visual software. JVCKENWOOD creates excitement and peace of mind while aiming to achieve profitable growth and become a business group that is widely trusted by society. For more information, visit https://www.jvckenwood.com/en.html .

SOURCE EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.