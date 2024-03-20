JVG Strategies LLC Announces Innovative Interview Coaching Program to Transform Job Search Experiences

MIAMI, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JVG Strategies LLC ("JVG Strategies"), a leading career solutions platform and HR consulting firm, is launching its innovative Interview Coaching Program, designed to improve candidates' job interview success rates.

In a competitive job market, many qualified candidates must step up their interview game to close the deal with their desired employer. JVG Strategies' new program addresses this gap by providing comprehensive interview coaching beyond traditional methods. The program aims to equip candidates with the skills to succeed in interviews and present these skills effectively, ensuring they stand out in the hiring process.

"One of the biggest barriers to performance in an interview is nerves; a lot of candidates are in their heads about how they're being perceived - and understandably so - you are being assessed," said Jacqueline Grant, Founder at JVG Strategies, as well as HR consultant, recruiter, and coach. "By focusing not only on tactical interviewing techniques but the mindset around an interview, we can teach our candidates how to show up confidently and lead with empathy. Your interviewer is busy, probably tired, and has a role they need to fill. Consider what that person needs and how you can help them solve their problem - so articulating your value is important. By taking a more empathetic approach, you empower yourself."

An interview coaching session with JVG Strategies' includes a bespoke mock interview, personalized feedback from an experienced coach, and strategies to enhance both verbal and non-verbal communication skills. This tailored approach ensures candidates are thoroughly prepared and confident, increasing their chances of securing their desired roles.

With its commitment to personal and professional growth, JVG Strategies continues to break down career development barriers, helping individuals achieve their career goals on their own terms.

