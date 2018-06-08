JVM Acquires The Landing at Briarcliff in Kansas City, Mo.

Built in 2015, The Landing is near numerous retail centers as well as Kansas City's popular Power & Light District – which includes The Sprint Center, the Kansas City Convention Center, and an array of dining and entertainment establishments – and the city's CBD district. The community also offers proximity to some of Kansas City's largest healthcare providers – including St. Luke's Hospital, North Kansas City Hospital, KU Medical Center and Children's Mercy Hospital – and is only a 15-minute drive from Kansas City International Airport.

"We are extremely excited about bringing The Landing into our portfolio," said Jay Madary, president and CEO of JVM. "This luxury community, which features all of the amenities demanded by today's high-end renters, is located in a thriving submarket, and the area demographics show there is a significant opportunity for future rent growth. Our industry-leading marketing and cutting-edge revenue management platforms will optimize performance and revenue at The Landing. Furthermore, because JVM owns eight other luxury apartment communities in the Kansas City area, we have achieved real economies of scale in our property management in this market."

Community amenities at The Landing include a resort-style saltwater pool with entertainment deck; a 3,500-square-foot, 24-hour fitness center featuring fitness classes, personal trainer services, yoga studio, Crossfit room, sauna and locker rooms; and an onsite massage therapy service. The pet-friendly community is surrounded by a nature preserve and also features a clubroom for resident events with catering kitchen and coffee and tea bar, a poolside grilling and dining area, a media room and a game room. Multiple solar panels are used to power the common areas.

The Landing offers one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. The units feature open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite countertops with undermount sinks and designer tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, wood-look plank floors, and in-unit full-sized washers and dryers. Select homes have spacious private patios and decks

About JVM

JVM is a respected name as a leader in multifamily real estate investment and property management. Since its incorporation in 1975, JVM has been committed to excellence and integrity and has striven to be the preferred choice for its investors, residents, and associates. Based in Oak Brook, Ill., it operates an $850 million multifamily portfolio in the greater Midwestern United States, including Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Ohio, and Oklahoma. For more information about JVM, visit our website and read our blog.

