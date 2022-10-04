JVM Lending and Vellum Mortgage Form Strategic Partnership

Delivers More Products, Better Rates and Borrower Experience

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. and FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JVM Lending and Vellum Mortgage announce a strategic partnership that combines their like-minded focus on technology, speed, efficiency, and extraordinary client experiences.

From the West Coast, JVM Lending's founders, Jay Voorhees and Heejin Kim, are excited to collaborate with Vellum Mortgage (East Coast) as their mortgage banking partner in light of their tremendous similarities and synergies.

JVM Lending

"Many mortgage banks recruit us because they want our volume and to be associated with our reputation, but we are extremely fastidious regarding partner selection. I have no doubt that our partnership with Vellum will benefit the unique models of each entity," Voorhees said. He also advised that teaming up with a nimble and reputable company like Vellum is essential in the current market. It allows JVM to adapt and pivot quickly to unexpected changes, to quickly establish new outside-the-box investor relationships and to increase existing momentum in today's extraordinarily competitive environment.

Voorhees and Kim are particularly enthused about bringing the newly available offerings from Vellum directly to their clients and wide network of agent-partners. Everyone will reap the benefits by gaining access to the suite of new loan products and lower interest rates.

Vellum is led by executives Jay Curley and Patrick Gardner, assembling a powerful combination of operational and logistical expertise, helping Vellum deliver a high value and low-cost support structure across the partnership. Together, JVM and Vellum will continue to innovate and lower costs for their clients while delivering the exceptional service these two brands are renowned for. By pooling resources, JVM and Vellum expect to grow without constraints.

"Reasons to partner with JVM are limitless, chief among them are the opportunities to combine best practices and deliver value across the entire mortgage process. Collaborating makes Vellum and JVM instantly better and we couldn't be more excited about the future together," Gardner said. Curley added, "We recognize there is never a finish line in innovating and great execution, which is why Vellum is always open to such top shelf partnerships."

