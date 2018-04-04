JVM Promotes Steve Meyer to Chief Investment Officer and Jason Kovich to CFO

Meyer joined JVM in 2005 and served as the company's CFO for 13 years, playing a vital role in the growth of the company's portfolio from a size of $200 million to $800 million. In his new title, Meyer will oversee JVM's expanding Investor Relations Department as well as its newly licensed broker-dealer entity, JVM Securities LLC. He will have responsibility for securing the financing and equity requirements necessary to meet JVM's aggressive long-term portfolio growth goals, and he will play a strategic role in structuring and managing JVM investments.

As CFO, Kovich will oversee the financial management, tracking and reporting for all JVM properties and entities. He joined the company in 2005 as a financial analyst and director of property management software. He subsequently served as an asset manager and controller before being promoted to vice president of finance in 2017. He developed JVM's robust and sophisticated budgeting process as well as the company's monthly and quarterly financial reporting packages.

About JVM

JVM is a respected name as a leader in multifamily real estate investment and property management. Since its incorporation in 1975, JVM has been committed to excellence and integrity and has striven to be the preferred choice for its investors, residents and associates. Based in Oak Brook, Ill., it operates an $850 million multifamily portfolio in the greater Midwestern United States, including Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Ohio and Oklahoma. For more information about JVM, visit our website and read our blog.

