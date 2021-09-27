JVM Realty Corp. Acquires The Mark at Fishers District near Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JVM Realty Corp., a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced today it has acquired The Mark at Fishers District, a 260-unit luxury apartment community in Fishers, Indiana, a suburb 20 miles north of Indianapolis and Fishers District; an 18-acre master-planned, mixed-use development with 98,186 square feet of fully leased retail space and restaurant space. A dual-branded Hyatt House and Hyatt Place hotel is also on-site but was not part of the acquisition.

"The Mark and Fishers District provides an unmatched investment opportunity in a vibrant, high-income suburb of Indianapolis," said Jay Madary, president and chief executive officer of JVM Realty Corp. "With the ideal blend of Class A+ residential, high-end retail, and Indy's best dining and entertainment, The Mark fits perfectly in our portfolio of luxury Midwest apartment communities."

Located at 11547 Yard Street, The Mark features a mix of spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans offering high-end finishes such as large kitchen islands, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring and full-size washers and dryers. Residents can enjoy a host of on-site amenities including a club-quality fitness center, bocce ball court, resort style pool and spa and are just steps away from Fishers District's retail and dining experiences, as well as the area's only Top Golf.

JVM Realty will use its in-house management and marketing teams to optimize performance and revenue for the residential component and will engage a national expert in retail services to assist with management of the retail component.

This is the fourth community JVM Realty currently owns in the Indianapolis market.

About JVM Realty Corp.

JVM Realty Corporation is a respected name in the Midwest as a leader in multifamily real estate investment and property management. Since 1975, JVM has been committed to excellence and integrity and strives to be the preferred choice for its investors, residents and associates. Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, JVM operates a $1.2 billion multifamily portfolio in the Greater Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri and Wisconsin.

