JVM Realty Corp. Acquires The Reserve at Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JVM Realty Corp., a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced today it has acquired The Reserve at Kenosha, a 480-unit luxury apartment community in Kenosha, Wisconsin, located in southeastern Wisconsin between Milwaukee and Chicago. The property includes 23 residential buildings and sits on 68.1 acres of land.

"The Reserve at Kenosha represents an incredible investment opportunity and is a solid addition to our multifamily portfolio," said Jay Madary, president and chief executive officer of JVM Realty Corp. "Kenosha boasts one of the strongest and fastest-growing economies in the Midwest, and The Reserve offers residents easy access to a host of quality employers and entertainment options, while still providing a place to call home. I'm extremely proud of our team and look forward to bringing a JVM-quality community to Wisconsin."

Located at 12742 71st Street and only a half-mile west of Interstate 94, The Reserve at Kenosha features a mix of spacious studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, each offering luxury high-end finishes such as spacious open kitchens with stainless steel appliances, islands, and quartz countertops; bathrooms with dual vanities; luxury vinyl plank flooring; spacious walk-in closets and full-size washers and dryers. Some units also offer a fenced yard and/or detached garages. Residents can also enjoy resort-style amenities including two 24-hour fitness centers; two pools with sundecks; full-service kitchen and coffee bars; two onsite car care centers; three dog parks and a pet spa, among many others.

Just 35 miles south of downtown Milwaukee and only 43 miles north of Chicago's O'Hare Airport, The Reserve offers residents easy access to the booming I-94 corridor of southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Kenosha and the nearby Pleasant Prairie have experienced booming industrial growth in recent years, with employers such as Amazon, Uline, Snap-On and Jockey all having headquarters or other operations in the area. A number of dining, shopping and entertainment options are also a short drive away, as are numerous healthcare providers.

Formerly known as The Springs at Kenosha, the final phase of the property was completed in 2020. This will be JVM's first community in SE Wisconsin and will be managed by the company's central region team.

JVM Realty Corporation is a respected name in the Midwest as a leader in multifamily real estate investment and property management. Since 1975, JVM has been committed to excellence and integrity and strives to be the preferred choice for its investors, residents and associates. Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, JVM operates a $1.2 billion multifamily portfolio in the Greater Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri and Wisconsin.

