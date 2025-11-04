JVM Realty Corp. Expands Wisconsin Portfolio with Acquisition of 300-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Madison

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JVM Realty Corp., a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced today that it has acquired Wrenfield at Pleasant View, a 300-unit luxury apartment community in Madison, Wisconsin. The property was purchased from Continental Properties and brokered by Berkadia. JVM Realty rebranded the property from Springs at Pleasant View to Wrenfield at Pleasant View.

Located at 8504 Mansion Hill Avenue on 17.73 acres, Wrenfield at Pleasant View was completed in 2022 and features townhome-style design with private entries across 15 two-story residential buildings. The community features spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans averaging over 1,000 square feet per unit. The property also includes many of the high-end features common to JVM properties, including open kitchens with stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops with undermount sinks; high-end finishes and lighting; designer plank flooring in the living areas; walk-in closets; a large balcony or patio; and in-unit, full-size washers and dryers. Select upgraded units will also feature soaker tubs, subway tile backsplashes, painted accent walls, French door refrigerators, and custom closet organizers.

"Wrenfield at Pleasant View represents another exceptional addition to our Wisconsin portfolio and marks our third acquisition from Continental Properties," said Jay Madary, president and CEO of JVM Realty. "With limited new supply in the area, robust employment growth, and a highly educated renter base, Madison continues to be one of the strongest multifamily markets in the Midwest. We're excited to have the opportunity to utilize our award-winning management expertise, our in-house marketing team, and our revenue management capabilities to add value and create a signature experience that supports both investors and residents."

Residents will also enjoy resort-style community amenities such as a heated swimming pool; a fully equipped 24-hour fitness center; a clubhouse with a kitchen, TVs, lounge seating, and a conference room; a business center; a car wash; valet trash, internet, and package delivery services; a fire pit and outdoor grilling stations; and two on-site dog parks with a pet spa area.

"We take great pride in this community and value our ongoing relationship with JVM Realty," said Aaron Konop, finance director at Continental Properties. "Their operational strength and commitment to delivering an excellent resident experience make them a trusted steward for its continued growth."

Located in Madison's West Madison submarket, near the towns of Verona and Middleton, Wrenfield at Pleasant View offers convenient access to the Beltline Highway and downtown Madison, as well as proximity to major employers including Epic Systems, the leading healthcare software company, whose nearby campus supports 13,000 jobs and is expanding to add 2,000 more. Overall, Madison-area employers support over 232,000 jobs, with more in development. The community also benefits from an abundance of healthcare operators, top-ranked schools, and retail options such as West Towne Mall, which offers more than 125 retail and dining options. Residents can also take advantage of the adjacent 18-acre Midtown Commons Park with its many golf courses, sports fields, hiking trails, pools, and other outdoor recreation.

"Maximum success for us is forging strong and enduring relationships between best-in-class buyers and sellers," said Pete Evans, senior managing director of investment sales at Berkadia Chicago. "Continental Properties' trailblazing and brilliant Springs product is a perfect fit for JVM's expert insight into their markets and ability to maximize perpetual competitive advantages, while driving additional revenue through insightful and proven avenues."

Madison is the capital and the second most populous city in Wisconsin, and it was recently ranked the #1 Best Place to Live in America by Livability. It consistently ranks as one of the fittest and happiest cities in the country. Additionally, the University of Wisconsin is a major presence in the city, contributing to its vibrant culture, intellectual atmosphere, and diverse population.

Wrenfield at Pleasant View marks JVM's fourth acquisition in Southeast/Central Wisconsin, further strengthening the firm's presence across the region. JVM now owns and manages 21 communities throughout the greater Midwest.

About JVM Realty Corp.

JVM Realty Corporation is a respected name in the Midwest as a leader in multifamily real estate investment and property management. JVM invests on behalf of its privately managed funds as well as in joint-venture partnerships with institutional investors. Since 1975, JVM has been committed to excellence and integrity and strives to be the preferred choice for its investors, residents, and associates. Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, JVM operates a $1.3 billion multifamily portfolio in the Greater Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Wisconsin. For more information, please visit www.jvmrealty.com.

About Continental Properties

Continental Properties is a National Multifamily Housing Council Top 10 developer, owner, and operator of rental home communities, retail, and hospitality properties. Since its inception in 1979, the company has developed 137 apartment communities, encompassing over 37,000 apartment homes across 20 states. In addition to its development portfolio, Continental Properties has strategically acquired nine apartment communities, further expanding its national footprint.

About Berkadia

Berkadia is a leader in the commercial real estate industry, offering a robust suite of services to our multifamily and commercial property clients. Powered by deep relationships and industry-changing technology, our people sell, finance, and service commercial real estate, providing support for the entire life cycle of our clients' assets. Our unique ownership structure allows us to put our clients' interests first and create a marketplace that delivers a superior experience.

