JVM Realty Corp. Partners with Esusu to Provide Wealth-Building Opportunities for Thousands of Renters

CHICAGO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JVM Realty Corp., a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced today a new partnership with Esusu, the leading financial technology company leveraging rent reporting for credit-building, as part of its continued efforts to help enhance resident livelihood and financial well-being.

JVM Realty Corp. will offer Esusu's rent reporting platform as an amenity to residents in nearly 6,000 units across 23 properties in JVM's portfolio, unlocking greater equity opportunities while improving property performance for multifamily owners and operators and reducing lender risk.

Esusu reports on-time rent payments to the three major credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian and TransUnion) to help boost credit scores for residents, and those with positive rental payment history could see immediate impact as a result of the platform's automatic 24-month look-back feature.

''At JVM, our most important investment is in our people, and we constantly strive to make decisions that are best for our residents and investors alike,'' said Steve Boyack, COO of JVM Realty. ''Esusu's rent reporting services not only improve the quality of life for residents and help provide wealth-building opportunities, but also help properties maximize net operating income (NOI).''

"We are excited to partner with JVM and bring a differentiated amenity to their residents," said Wemimo Abbey and Samir Goel, co-founders and co-CEOs of Esusu. "JVM understands the win-win proposition that positively impacts renters' lives and helps improve their business model as well."

In addition to credit-building opportunities, renters will have access to the Esusu Renters Marketplace, where they can access other financial literacy and credit education courses to help support their path to financial success.

About JVM Realty Corp.

JVM Realty Corporation is a respected name in the Midwest as a leader in multifamily real estate investment and property management. Since 1975, JVM has been committed to excellence and integrity and strives to be the preferred choice for its investors, residents, and associates. Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, JVM operates a $1.6 billion multifamily portfolio in the Greater Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri and Wisconsin. For more information, please visit www.jvmrealty.com.

About Esusu

Esusu is the leading financial technology platform that leverages data solutions to empower residents and improve property performance. Esusu's rent reporting platform captures rental payment data and reports it to credit bureaus to boost credit scores. This allows renters to build and establish their credit scores while helping property owners mitigate against initiating evictions, powered by differentiated data and insights. Founded in 2018, Esusu reaches over 3.5 million rental units across all 50 states in the United States. Learn more at www.esusurent.com and follow us on Instagram @myesusu and on Twitter @getesusu.

