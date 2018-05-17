JVS SoCal and WorkingNation Partner on JVS BankWork$® Career Training Program Mini-Documentary

"With technological innovation eliminating entire categories of jobs and creating the need for new workforce skills, we are proud to partner with JVS SoCal in exploring the future of workforce development." - Art Bilger, Founder and CEO of WorkingNation

Part of JVS SoCal's JVSWorks® suite of career training programs that includes JVS HealthWorks® and JVS ApartmentWorks®, the JVS BankWork$® program prepares job seekers for entry-level positions in the financial services industry. The intensive eight-week program consists of job training, job placement assistance and on-going coaching for career advancement, providing not only skills training but direct access to top employers.

With an 89% placement rate and a 90% retention rate at 6 months, the award-winning JVS BankWork$® program has proven that careers in banking can be valuable and rewarding, which is vitally important as the global banking industry is expected to exceed US $163,058 billion in 2018 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% over the next few years, according to Research and Markets.

Each episode in the "Do Something Awesome" series highlights a different scalable program that is working to create a more sustainable workforce in a rapidly changing U.S. economy. As the 18th episode of WorkingNation's heartfelt, human mini-docs, the 4.5-minute video will highlight how investing in training, curricula and infrastructure, like the kind that the JVS BankWork$® program provides, can prepare a greater number of workers for in-demand jobs with career pathways.

The mini-documentary will be viewed by guests at the annual JVS Strictly Business L.A. Awards Luncheon, a premiere networking event that will once again bring together hundreds of business leaders and partners on one common theme; this year, the future of workforce development.

2018 Strictly Business L.A. keynote speaker, investor, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and founder and CEO of WorkingNation, Art Bilger will take the event stage to deliver remarks on the future of work and how WorkingNation is leveraging the power of media and institutional partnerships to motivate workforce thought leaders and empower organizations like JVS SoCal that train and re-skill workers for new positions.

The 21st Annual Strictly Business L.A. Awards Luncheon takes place on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at The Beverly Hilton. For tickets and information, please visit www.jvs-socal.org/sb2018.

The BankWork$® episode of WorkingNation's "Do Something Awesome" series featuring the JVS BankWork$® program will be released online on Thursday, May 24, 2018. Watch every episode of the series at www.WorkingNation.com.

About JVS SoCal

JVS SoCal is a non-profit 501(c)(3) founded in 1931 to assist immigrants and the jobless in the midst of the Great Depression. Over eight decades later the agency remains committed to providing hope and economic opportunity for all. JVS SoCal builds better lives, one job at a time by empowering individuals to achieve dignity and economic independence through sustainable employment. www.jvs-socal.org

About WorkingNation

Founded by philanthropist and venture capitalist Art Bilger, WorkingNation exists to expose hard truths about the looming unemployment crisis and bring the country together to create new jobs for a changing economy. Bilger serves as CEO of WorkingNation and has assembled a team of talented journalists and media and non-profit executives to carry out the mission. WorkingNation's efforts include a series of original programming from award winning directors and producers as well as other forms of interactive multimedia outreach to everyday Americans. www.WorkingNation.com

