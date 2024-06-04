JW Aluminum Achieves Aluminum Stewardship Initiative Certification for Entire Operations

JW Aluminum's South Carolina and Arkansas locations are the first continuous cast rolling facilities

in the U.S. to be fully certified to ASI's Performance Standard V3 (2022).

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Aluminum, a leading producer of high-quality flat-rolled aluminum products, today announced that it has achieved Aluminum Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Performance Standard Certification across its entire operations. The company's South Carolina and Arkansas plants are the first continuous cast rolling facilities in the U.S. to be certified to ASI's latest Version 3.0 standard.

JW Aluminum serves the building products, HVAC, and transportation markets. ASI is a global, multi-stakeholder nonprofit certification body that sets standards to promote sustainability throughout the aluminum value chain.

To be certified, JW Aluminum underwent rigorous third-party audits to assess its adherence to the ASI Performance Standard's robust environmental, social, and governance requirements and practices. ASI's Performance Standard V3 defines principles and criteria for sustainability factors like production and sourcing, including greenhouse gas emissions, waste management, material stewardship, human rights, and more.

"We are extremely proud to have achieved ASI Certification across all of our operations," said Ryan Roush, Chief Operating Officer at JW Aluminum. "As a domestic aluminum rolled products producer, our business model is inherently circular, and our corporate culture fosters integrity and accountability in every facet of our operations. Customers in our core markets and our stakeholders share these values. We will continue to communicate our performance and hold ourselves to these high standards so we can all work together successfully and sustainably for years to come."

Fiona Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative, said, "We congratulate JW Aluminum on achieving Performance Standard Certification V3 (2022). With products that are destined for several key downstream industries, this Certification demonstrates JW Aluminum's commitment to responsible manufacturing processes and their important role in fostering improved environmental, social, and governance outcomes across the aluminium value chain."

To learn more about JW Aluminum's certifications and sustainability initiatives, visit www.jwaluminum.com.

About JW Aluminum:

At the heart of American manufacturing for over 40 years, JW Aluminum produces infinitely recyclable flat-rolled aluminum that is used to make products essential to our everyday lives, like building products and HVAC components that keep our homes comfortable and safe. Over 400 teammates at our Goose Creek, South Carolina and Russellville, Arkansas facilities process the aluminum to support these vital industries. The JW Aluminum team is committed to working safely every day to secure a sustainable future for our teammates, customers, communities, and ultimately, American manufacturing.

