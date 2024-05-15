JW MARRIOTT AND FLAMINGO ESTATE DEBUT A GLOBAL BRAND PARTNERSHIP TO GUIDE TRAVELERS ON A SENSORIAL JOURNEY ROOTED IN WELL-BEING

JW Marriott and Flamingo Estate seamlessly entwine luxury hospitality and elevated lifestyle experiences to create a journey exploring scent, sound, and taste

BETHESDA, Md., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scent. Sound. Taste. Three of the most powerful senses are at the core of the new global brand partnership by JW Marriott , part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, and Flamingo Estate, the celebrated, California hillside-based lifestyle company dedicated to radical pleasures from the garden. Grounded in a shared ethos of fostering holistic well-being through a deep connection with nature, this dynamic collaboration will traverse several sensorial touchpoints and bridge the many paths to mindfulness. JW Marriott and Flamingo Estate will invite guests to embark on a multifaceted exploration of the senses with an elegant, garden-infused signature scent, a nature-inspired global sound program, and a flavor-forward, hand-crafted honey blend.

JW Marriott and Flamingo Estate are reimagining luxury hospitality by cultivating a fusion of elegance and sensorial experiences that deeply resonate with travelers seeking to elevate their path of well-being.

"Together, JW Marriott and Flamingo Estate are reimagining luxury hospitality by cultivating a fusion of elegance and sensorial experiences that deeply resonate with travelers seeking to elevate their path of well-being," said Bruce Rohr, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott. "JW Marriott and Flamingo Estate have strong commonality between their guiding principles which makes this collaboration a natural, well-balanced, and symbiotic fit. JW Marriott is dedicated to curating an atmosphere that allows our guests to be present in the mind, body, and spirit."

Serenity Through Scent

Inspired by the JW Garden , a space to connect with nature at JW Marriott properties around the world where herbs and produce grow in harmony as part of the guest culinary experience, Flamingo Estate, together with JW Marriott, has carefully crafted an exclusive, co-branded scent: Expansion. The moment they are welcomed in, guests at select JW Marriott properties globally will be met with an herbaceous and uplifting scent that beckons presence and expansion. The verdant aroma provides a direct conduit to the natural world with notes of lush greenery, damp earth, and rich flowers, adorned with a base of warm, creamy woods. Other complementary ingredients include white lotus flower and rosemary. The scent is energized by the Holy Basil plant, known as the "Queen of Herbs", which is revered for its adaptogenic qualities and has a unique ability to promote balance depending on the individual's needs. This elixir has traditionally been used in Ayurvedic medicine as a tonic for the mind, body, and spirit. The Expansion scent will also be encapsulated in a signature candle that is hand poured in Los Angeles. 8oz candle, $65.

Harmonizing Wellness with Sound

JW Marriott and Flamingo Estate have developed four exclusive playlists, each meticulously crafted to correspond with the distinct energy of the different times of the day, respectively titled: Aurora, Sun, Twilight, and Moon. These signature playlists have been designed to foster a profound connection to Mother Nature and encourage mindfulness. The playlists will be incorporated into the global sound strategy which will launch in public spaces at JW Marriott locations across the globe, serving as a soundtrack to welcome guests upon arrival in the lobby and seamlessly integrate into the guest's stay. JW Marriott and Flamingo Estate's perspective on sound is to ignite feelings of self and revitalize the spirit – morning, afternoon, evening, and night. The Aurora playlist, designed to be played in the morning, creates a peaceful ambiance grounded in meditative jazz and minimal instrumentals; the Sun playlist, created for daytime listening, raises energy levels with uplifting music featuring mid-tempo beats; the Dusk playlist, intended for the evening transition period, sets a dreamy atmosphere with soft and soulful tunes; and the Moon playlist, suitable for nighttime, cultivates the perfect blend of warmth and spirit with melodic compositions to wind down from the day. Curated playlists will also be accessible on Flamingo Estate's Spotify channel.

Sweetening the JW Journey

As the third product of the sensorial partnership, JW Marriott and Flamingo Estate have expertly crafted a signature honey. This classic California wildflower co-branded honey features adaptogenic Holy Basil and Bergamot to promote well-being and resilience to stress. It will be available to JW Marriott guests in select properties around the world, where they will delight in the sumptuous taste of one of the world's most ancient elixirs, and it will be incorporated into cocktails and savory dishes by each property's chef. The co-branded honey captures a fleeting moment in the season where flowers burst into blooms, fossilized in a sweet nectar full of nuance and promise. 8.5oz honey, $35.

"We both believe in real hospitality, and it's at the heart of what we do. The rare art of making someone feel loved and cared for," said Richard Christiansen, Founder, Flamingo Estate. "This is communicated through all these senses, but especially taste, touch, and smell, which is why we are excited to collaborate with JW Marriott."

Shop the Senses

JW Marriott Essex House New York will feature a bespoke pop-up location, The Suite Shop, that will provide guests with an exclusive opportunity to purchase products and immerse themselves in the JW Marriott and Flamingo Estate sensory collection through June 14. Travelers can bring the collection home as the co-branded Expansion candle, Holy Basil & Bergamot honey, and a curated selection of travel-friendly Flamingo Estate products will be available at retail displays at additional initial pilot locations including JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, JW Marriott Hotel Mexico City Polanco, JW Marriott Hotel Madrid, and JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa. In tandem, the product and brand partnership will roll out at select JW Marriott properties around the world, allowing the global traveler to join the journey of the senses.

The JW Marriott and Flamingo Estate sensory collection will be available for purchase by visiting CuratedbyJW.com, allowing guests anywhere in the United States and Canada to bring a piece of the JW Marriott brand home with them.

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International's luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. JW Marriott is a tribute to the founder of Marriott International, J. Willard "J.W." Marriott, who prioritized his own well-being so that he could take better care of others. Inspired by his approach to life and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest. Today there are over 120 JW Marriott hotels in nearly 40 countries and territories worldwide that cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections and feed the soul. Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram and Facebook. JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with over 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Flamingo Estate

In the early 1940s, a determined pair of young entrepreneurs arrived in California to realize their vision of an earthly paradise. High atop the hills of Los Angeles, hidden by a lush orchard and dense gardens, the flamingo-pink estate became a hedonistic enclave; a haven for creativity and collaboration in the City of Angels. Today Flamingo Estate is the home and orchard of Richard Christiansen (Founder of Chandelier Creative and Owl Bureau). The estate was restored and expanded by Paris-based design-duo Studio KO (also behind the Saint Laurent museum in Morocco and London's Chiltern Firehouse). In the spirit of its origins, Flamingo Estate offers nourishing botanicals, produce and provisions from a diverse ecosystem of makers and growers. Together, we cultivate pleasure from the garden. The brand delivers fresh organic produce to thousands of homes each week. It also produces a range of intentional products from nature – bath and body, candles, tinctures, oils, honey, fresh flowers and more. We measure everything against a rigorous set of criteria to ensure that we're not only reducing harm, but we're taking one step further to benefit the earth, too.

