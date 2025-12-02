JW MARRIOTT MIAMI TURNBERRY RESORT & SPA DEBUTS ALL-NEW TURNBERRY ISLE RACQUET CLUB

Award-winning resort expands wellness experiences to offer exciting new pickleball and padel courts

Link to renderings

AVENTURA, Fla., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, the iconic South Florida resort spanning 300 acres of accessible luxury, is proud to announce the debut of Turnberry Isle Racquet Club — a dynamic expansion of the resort's celebrated wellness and fitness offerings. The new facility, opening on December 15, 2025, introduces three pickleball courts and two padel courts, providing guests and club members with fresh, engaging ways to stay active.

"JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa has always championed health and wellness for our guests and members, and the expansion of the Turnberry Isle Racquet Club reinforces our commitment to providing exciting new ways to stay active," says Raj Mohan, Vice President & Managing Director at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa. "This new amenity offers state-of-the-art courts and a vibrant social and recreational hub for players of all skill levels."

Conveniently located within the lush grounds of the resort, the Racquet Club will feature:

Three pickleball courts with pro-grade surfacing

with pro-grade surfacing Two padel courts designed for year-round play

designed for year-round play Private and group lessons with certified instructors

with certified instructors Member and guest tournaments

On-site Racquet Shoppe offering equipment rentals and retail

offering equipment rentals and retail Shaded spectator seating and stretching areas

"Turnberry Isle Racquet Club reflects our vision to constantly evolve and enhance the guest and member experience," continues Mohan. "Pickleball and padel are two immensely popular sports worldwide, and we are proud to offer world-class facilities that bring these experiences to our resort."

The Turnberry Isle Racquet Club will be open daily for resort guests, Turnberry Isle Country Club members, and guests of members from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m. with open play hours from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. through 9 p.m. The Racquet Shoppe hours will be from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m. Advanced reservation and pre-payment will be required for all court play. Fees for resort guests will be as follows:

Hourly rate - $15

Court reservations - $40 for 90 minutes

Private lessons (available 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. daily) - $35 for 30 minutes and $65 for 60 minutes

Equipment rentals will be available through the Racquet Shoppe

Whether guests are seasoned racquet sport enthusiasts or just discovering pickleball and padel, Turnberry Isle Racquet Club is designed to be an inclusive, energizing space for all ages and skill levels. Additional information can be found at TurnberryIsleRacquet.com.

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is located at 19999 W Country Club Drive in Aventura, FL. For more information, please visit jwturnberry.com.

About JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa:

Tucked away on 300 acres between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is a tropical oasis that embodies accessible luxury and enriching experiences. The resort is renowned for its two championship golf courses redesigned by Raymond Floyd, the 25,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art âme Spa & Wellness Collective, 5-acre Tidal Cove waterpark, Michelin-recognized Celebrity Chef Michael Mina's award-winning Bourbon Steak restaurant, and CORSAIR kitchen & bar. With 121,000 square feet of flexible meetings space and 685 spacious, balconied guest rooms, the resort seamlessly blends leisure and business in an elevated setting. JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is a part of Marriott's exclusive JW Marriott portfolio, which features just 17 Resort destinations in North America. The resort has been a multi-time recipient of the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award and U.S. News & World Report's Best Hotels; was featured again as a top-ranked property within Travel & Leisure's "World's Best" in 2025; and ranked by CVENT as one of the "Best Meeting Hotels in North America," placing #30 out of 40,000+ meeting venue locations considered.

Notice: Turnberry Development, LLC is the owner of the Turnberry® trademark but has no affiliation or involvement with the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa and the Turnberry Isle Country Club other than the licensor of the Turnberry trademark.

SOURCE JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa