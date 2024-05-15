JW Marriott, Renaissance, and Courtyard Santo Domingo Invite Travelers to Escape to this Capital City

The city's waterfront George Washington Avenue, known as El Malecon, borders the Caribbean Sea, a palm-lined boulevard featuring restaurants, bars, monuments, casinos, and steps away from Renaissance Santo Domingo Jaragua Hotel & Casino.

Renaissance Santo Domingo Jaragua Hotel & Casino is the only leading lifestyle and resort-like ambiance property in Santo Domingo. Situated in the heart of the oldest city in the New World, the 300 guest rooms and suites oceanfront hotel is a district centerpiece to nearby city attractions, pristine beaches, shopping centers and much more. Boasting a wide selection of vibrant restaurants and bars, a tennis club and fitness center, outdoor pool, and spa, this is an ideal destination for travelers of all generations who are seeking more experiences that are true to local culture.

Guests can embark on a gastronomic adventure at the hotel's new dining experience. The Chef's Table, personally curated by the accomplished Executive Chef, Luis Ortiz is an immersive and unparalleled culinary journey featuring exceptionally fresh and vibrant flavors, as each dish is meticulously crafted with ingredients sourced directly from the hotel's urban herbs and vegetables garden, elevated by the creative brilliance of Chef Ortiz.

Opposite to El Malecon and the Colonial Zone, in the sophisticated and versatile Piantini District, home to the award-winning JW Marriott Hotel Santo Domingo. Visitors can elevate their travel experience at this one-of-a-kind destination offering each guest the personification of personalization during their time at the property. Connected to the international Blue Mall brand, the hotel provides the perfect balance between premium ambiance, business facilities and incredible social spaces, including Vertygo 101 Lounge & Bar boasting distinctive glass flooring, as well as a stunning rooftop area with a magnificent outdoor terrace and infinity pool.

When guests are not conducting business or exploring Santo Domingo, they can enjoy weekly activities including the Asian Market, Monday to Friday, Fogueira a Brazilian theme BBQ every Thursday in the month of May and June and the Vertygo Sunset every Friday.

Nestled in the heart of the financial district in the Maximo Gomez Avenue, Courtyard Santo Domingo offers a fresh and modern design and feel for business and leisure travelers. When guests arrive, they are greeted by immersive art and designs inspired by the beauty and people of Santo Domingo. After a long day of meetings or tours across Plaza España and the National Theatre within this bustling city, travelers can stop by Kitchen and Bar for authentic Dominican cuisine featuring bold Caribbean flavors with an international mix.

Travelers are invited to retreat into the newly renovated rooms to relax and plan their adventure for the next day.

