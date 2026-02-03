JW MARRIOTT SCOTTSDALE CAMELBACK INN RESORT & SPA UNVEILS THE SPA AT CAMELBACK INN FOLLOWING A $25M TRANSFORMATION

A Holistic Sanctuary Rooted in the ariVéa Philosophy Where Desert Wellness Is Reimagined

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa proudly announces the official opening of the newly transformed Spa at Camelback Inn. The $25 million reimagining elevates one of Arizona's most iconic wellness destinations into a modern sanctuary rooted in the essence of the Sonoran Desert, thoughtfully designed to reflect the brand's holistic well-being philosophy and commitment to helping guests feel present, nourished, and restored.

The Sanctuary at The Spa at Camelback Inn

Originally opened in 1989 as one of the first full-service resort spas in both the Southwest and Marriott International's global portfolio, The Spa at Camelback Inn has long been a cornerstone of the property's identity. Now, the storied retreat enters a new era guided by ariVéa, a holistic philosophy designed to harmonize the natural rhythms of the Sonoran Desert with individualized pathways to well-being. Rooted in six fundamental truths — the power of nature, the timelessness of wellness traditions, the preciousness of water, the importance of personalization, the impact of intention, and the significance of stillness — this guiding approach shapes every aspect of the experience, from tranquil design elements and curated treatments to immersive wellness circuits and pathway-aligned culinary offerings.

"With deep respect for our heritage and excitement for the future, we're honored to debut this fully reimagined spa experience," said Richard Romane, general manager of JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa. "The Spa at Camelback Inn's transformation reflects a renewed commitment to providing a meaningful, personalized, and deeply restorative environment where guests can reconnect with themselves and with the healing energy of our desert surroundings."

A Design Language Rooted in the Earth

The 32,000-square-foot Spa at Camelback Inn was re-envisioned by architect DesignOne-Studio and acclaimed design studio EDG through a lens of natural materials, quiet sophistication, and a desire to create spaces where time seems to slow. The design celebrates the rugged beauty of the Sonoran Desert, with every material and detail selected to blur the line between indoors and out, encouraging relaxation, introspection, and reconnection with nature. Guests enter through a lobby grounded in pillowed French limestone and softened by limewashed plaster walls, custom stone mosaics, and layers of warm travertine and Jerusalem Gold limestone. Soft, linen-like textiles layer against organic textures, creating a calming tonal palette inspired by terra cotta landscapes and sun-washed ecru stone. Natural cacti sculptures and greenery further extend the desert's presence indoors.

Art plays a central role in the new design. A sculptural installation of hand-molded ceramic cacti by Southern California artist Dustin Gimbel anchors the lobby, each piece glazed specifically for The Spa at Camelback Inn to mirror the subtle hues of the surrounding terrain. Behind reception, the work of Mexican ceramic artist Charabati Bizzarri adds a tactile expression of craftsmanship and earth-driven artistry.

Throughout The Spa at Camelback Inn, custom furniture and lighting reinforce the connection to nature, including dramatic S-shaped chandeliers crafted from natural agave fiber. A bespoke music program and signature aromatics enhance the multisensory experience from the moment guests arrive. Outdoors, the pool area mirrors the spa's natural aesthetic with bespoke furnishings and bioclimatic cabanas that automatically adapt to wind and moisture, ensuring comfort year-round. The redesigned outdoor experience also incorporates sculptural desert planting, expanded lounging areas, and thoughtfully oriented gathering spaces that frame panoramic views of Mummy and Camelback mountains, further strengthening the spa's seamless connection to the surrounding landscape.

A New Ritual of Movement, Stillness, and Water

The reimagined spa experience centers on cycles of heat, cold, breath, and rest. Inside, the custom-designed Wellness Circuit offers a thoughtfully sequenced journey through a Himalayan salt sauna, aromatherapy steam cavern, experiential cold therapies, limestone infrared loungers, and sunlit solarium with an 18-person vitality pool (hot tub). Floor-to-ceiling windows frame views of Camelback Mountain, grounding the experience in the environment that inspired it. The Sanctuary, a serene co-ed relaxation space, encourages quiet contemplation with floor-to-ceiling windows that frame uninterrupted views of Camelback Mountain, creating a calming visual anchor for rest between treatments. Stillness Lounge introduces a deeper level of sensory restoration with Mind-Sync Harmonic Wellness Loungers, weighted blankets, eye masks, and noise-canceling headphones designed to reduce stress and improve sleep, offering guests a refuge of complete, meditative quiet.

The Spa at Camelback Inn's outdoor wellness programming and amenities will debut in February. The reimagined Wellness Waters invites guests to cycle through a trio of tranquil hydrotherapies — Flow (main pool), Still (salt pool), and Chill (cold plunge) — each framed by panoramic desert views. As one of the only spa environments in the region offering a fully integrated, multi-temperature hydrotherapy circuit set entirely outdoors, the Wellness Waters create a rare opportunity to experience contrast therapy immersed in nature. Thoughtfully landscaped terraces, expanded relaxation zones, and uninterrupted mountain vistas deepen the restorative effect, making this an experience that cannot be replicated within traditional indoor spa settings. A secluded private pool suite, The Villa, offers a double treatment room, heated vitality pool, and lounge patio for couples or intimate groups for up to 10 people, providing an ultra-private setting for customized hydrotherapy rituals, small-group wellness sessions, or celebratory spa experiences.

Pathways to Wellness: Personalized, Purposeful, Rooted in the Desert

With 20 newly designed treatment rooms, including three double suites, The Spa at Camelback Inn's new treatment menu is organized into four Pathways to Well-Being, each aligned with a core element of the ariVéa philosophy. The pathways allow guests to craft experiences tailored to their specific goals, whether grounding, calming, revitalizing, or reawakening the senses. Each pathway also includes a corresponding wellness activity — ranging from guided hikes and breathwork to sound baths and restorative movement — to extend the therapeutic benefits beyond the treatment room. Pathways to Well-Being, include:

Detox , rooted in the Sonoran Desert's natural elements, creates a full reset with purifying rituals. Signature offerings include the Juniper Sage Grounding Massage and Adobe Clay Detox , which utilizes indigenous healing botanicals and an adobe mud wrap to cleanse and purify the body. Guests can complement their Detox experience with fresh-pressed green juice and a guided Mummy Mountain hike or studio-to-trail movement class designed to purify and reset the body.

, rooted in the Sonoran Desert's natural elements, creates a full reset with purifying rituals. Signature offerings include the and , which utilizes indigenous healing botanicals and an adobe mud wrap to cleanse and purify the body. Guests can complement their Detox experience with fresh-pressed green juice and a guided Mummy Mountain hike or studio-to-trail movement class designed to purify and reset the body. Soothe provides a profound pause, focusing on deep rest and nervous-system recovery. Signature treatments include the Sonoran Rose Facial , harnessing rose and gold extracts to restore positive energy, and Lipid Body Renewal, a serene escape featuring a warm oil cleanse and rich lipid infusion to cocoon the skin in hydration. Chamomile and Valerian Root tea, guided breathwork, and stillness meditation further support deep relaxation.

provides a profound pause, focusing on deep rest and nervous-system recovery. Signature treatments include the , harnessing rose and gold extracts to restore positive energy, and a serene escape featuring a warm oil cleanse and rich lipid infusion to cocoon the skin in hydration. Chamomile and Valerian Root tea, guided breathwork, and stillness meditation further support deep relaxation. Harmonize aligns and balances the body, encouraging energy to flow in a natural rhythm. Signature offerings include the Return to Balance Massage , focusing on the head and feet to instill peace, and the legacy Bindi Body Balancing treatment, featuring ancient healing herbs and oils to release energy blockages. Guests may complement their Harmonize experience with matcha or green tea elixirs, intimate yoga flows, and sound baths designed to restore natural rhythm and flow.

aligns and balances the body, encouraging energy to flow in a natural rhythm. Signature offerings include the , focusing on the head and feet to instill peace, and the legacy treatment, featuring ancient healing herbs and oils to release energy blockages. Guests may complement their Harmonize experience with matcha or green tea elixirs, intimate yoga flows, and sound baths designed to restore natural rhythm and flow. Restore refreshes and invigorates, leaving a radiant glow with hydrating and brightening treatments. Signature experiences include the Cellular Renewal Facial to awaken the skin's vitality, and the Body Radiance Treatment, a total body exfoliation with colloidal gold to promote cell repair and inner glow. Wellness activities, including gentle stretching and guided meditation, help sustain the sense of renewal and glow.

Wellness Programming & Fitness

A new Wellness Studio offers a rotating calendar of yoga, sound baths, guided meditation, breathwork, and specialty classes designed to complement the Pathways to Wellness. The resort's 24-hour Fitness Center has been thoughtfully redesigned with Technogym equipment, Peloton bikes, dedicated strength-training zones, and personal training opportunities. Pathway-aligned programming, including Detox hikes, Soothe breathwork, Harmonize sound baths, and Restore movement sessions, rotate seasonally to complement guests' journeys.

Ora Café: Nourish With Intention

Debuting as the spa's culinary centerpiece, Ora Café offers mindful dishes and beverages crafted with guidance from a licensed nutritionist. Designed as a social and restorative hub within The Spa at Camelback Inn, Ora Café features an open kitchen, warm communal seating, and shaded outdoor tables, creating an inviting space to pause, reflect, and replenish. In harmony with Pathways to Wellness, the all-day menu features pathway-specific icons to guide guests toward options aligned with their chosen intention — Detox, Soothe, Harmonize, or Restore — extending the benefits of their spa journey into the culinary experience. Clean, vibrant dishes highlight ingredients grown on property in the brand's signature JW Garden, including nourishing bowls, fresh salads, wellness-focused small plates, and protein-forward entrées.

Signature dishes include Shakshouka with cage-free eggs and spiced tomato stew, a Kefir Yogurt Açai Smoothie Bowl rich in probiotics and antioxidants, and the Power Bowl with herbed quinoa, avocado, and chipotle chicken. Beverage offerings further support each pathway, from freshly blended juices and adaptogenic smoothies to tea-inspired cocktails and signature lattes such as the Adaptogenic Mushroom Latte and Rooibos Vanilla Chai. Thoughtfully curated teas from Dammann Frères and pathway-aligned elixirs complete the experience. Ora Café is led by newly appointed Restaurant Chef Jennifer Mikhaiel, an Arizona native and graduate of the Scottsdale Culinary Institute – Le Cordon Bleu, whose approach blends thoughtful technique with regional ingredients and wellness-driven cuisine.

Curated Retail & Nail Lounge

A thoughtfully curated retail experience extends the spa's ethos, offering skincare, wellness tools, artisanal goods, and take-home items inspired by the Pathways. The Spa at Camelback Inn also features a Nail Lounge, offering restorative manicure and pedicure services designed to complement the overall wellness experience. The salon features Dazzle Dry as one of its premier product lines, an award-winning, non-toxic, 4-step natural nail system designed to promote healthier, stronger nails. This vegan and cruelty-free system offers quick-drying, chip-resistant manicures that last up to two weeks without the need for a UV lamp, ensuring a pristine and long-lasting finish.

For Reservations & Information

To reserve a treatment or explore The Spa at Camelback Inn, please visit www.camelbackspa.com or call 480-596-7040.

Media Assets

Images of The Spa at Camelback Inn can be downloaded here, and images of JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa can be downloaded here (courtesy of JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa).

About JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa

Set on 125 acres of Sonoran Desert terrain in affluent Paradise Valley, Ariz., JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa is an award-winning resort that embodies the authentic spirit of the Southwest with its rich history, desert-inspired design, adobe-style architecture, and nostalgic charm. The landmark resort is home to 453 standalone guest casitas and suites, each with a garden patio or balcony, along with the reimagined 32,000-square-foot Spa at Camelback Inn, 36 holes of championship golf, four tennis courts, six pickleball courts, two heated outdoor swimming pools, and seven restaurants and lounges. Located at the base of Mummy Mountain boasting views of the iconic Camelback Mountain and Arizona's famed Four Peaks, the resort's peaceful setting is complemented by lush garden terraces, winding trails, and thoughtfully designed Serene Spaces, inviting guests to pause, breathe deeply, and reconnect in a place where time stands still. For more information, please visit www.camelbackinn.com.

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International's luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. JW Marriott is a tribute to the founder of Marriott International, J. Willard "J.W." Marriott, who prioritized his own well-being so that he could take better care of others. Inspired by his approach to life and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest. Today there are more than 125 JW Marriott hotels in 40 countries and territories worldwide that cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections and feed the soul. Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram and Facebook. JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa