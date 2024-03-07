JW MARRIOTT TRANSPORTS MINDFULNESS TO ST. MAARTEN WITH THE OPENING OF JW MARRIOTT ST. MAARTEN BEACH RESORT & SPA

The first JW Marriott and Marriott International luxury property in St. Maarten is set to elevate the island's hospitality landscape by seamlessly merging luxury and wellness within this highly-coveted destination

DAWN BEACH, St. Maarten, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announces the opening of the first Marriott International luxury hotel in St. Maarten: JW Marriott St. Maarten Beach Resort & Spa . Nestled in a tropical haven exuding multicultural charm, JW Marriott St. Maarten Beach Resort & Spa embodies the brand's mindful ethos, offering travelers an enriching Caribbean retreat that nourishes the mind, body, and spirit.

JW Marriott St. Maarten Beach Resort & Spa

"JW Marriott St. Maarten Beach Resort & Spa marks our debut in this striking corner of the Caribbean, not only punctuating our incredible growth in the region, but also strengthening our global presence," said Bruce Rohr, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott. "JW Marriott is committed to anchoring in premier destinations worldwide and this property seamlessly blends JW Marriott's guiding wellness principles and luxury amenities, with locale-forward complements and tropical warmth closely in tow. We are poised to reimagine the hospitality landscape in St. Maarten and are eager to welcome guests to our newest jewel."

Upon arrival at JW Marriott St. Maarten Beach Resort & Spa, guests are welcomed by a majestic two-story stone clad tower, crowned with an ornate steel dome that pays homage to the island's rich Dutch architectural heritage. Inside, the property unfolds into a series of inviting spaces, beginning with a welcoming grand lobby adorned with a library, lounge, and an elegant JW Bar. The property boasts versatile event spaces, a convenient JW Market, and a culinary school where guests can participate in a plethora of enriching and uplifting experiences throughout their stay. Adding to the property's allure is a tranquil courtyard garden, offering guests a serene retreat for moments of quiet reflection.

JW Marriott St. Maarten Beach Resort & Spa welcomes travelers with 200 stylishly appointed guest rooms and suites blending modern flair and coastal elegance that feature stunning views of the sea and St. Barths in the distance. Designed by Cauhaus Design, the spacious guest rooms provide unparalleled comfort offering a warm atmosphere infused with rich tones, natural wood finishes, handcrafted tile accents, and elegant cove lighting alongside best-in-class entertainment systems encouraging guests to Stay in the Moment®. Distinctive artworks and artifacts enhance the guest rooms and suites and pay homage to the island's rich history and reverence of craftsmanship.

The hotel also features four elevated dining venues, each with its own tie to the multicultural destination. Liguria is a vibrant celebration of the sun and the sea, drawing inspiration from the coastal Mediterranean with a menu that emphasizes regional flavors including fresh vegetables, seafood, citrus, grains, and herbs. Basil, grape tomatoes, and cherry tomatoes from the JW Garden are incorporated into popular menu items such as the pastry chef's house-baked Focaccia. Complementing this breadth of Mediterranean soul, the wine list ranges from French rosés and Italian reds to more unique expressions from Greece, Spain, and other coastal regions. Carambola represents the laid-back breakfast, lunch, and dinner dining scene locally referred to as "flip-flop fine dining" utilizing fresh ingredients from the JW Garden such as curly parsley, used in the signature tabbouleh, and bok choy which is used to make Carambola's housemade kimchi.

The Lobby Bar is the hub to the contemporary food forum with creative mixologists expertly preparing drinks exclusive to the bar, such as the Gin-Z, a thirst-quenching combination of gin, Aperol, and Prosecco. At the pool, guests can find Breeze perfectly positioned with unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean to the east and the Caribbean Sea to the west. The menu features new takes on many familiar items as well as exotic handcrafted cocktails and frozen libations that feature garnishes from the JW Garden.

In addition to the fully equipped Fitness Room, the Hibiscus Spa combines modern design elements with a color palette of soothing earth tones, natural textures, and plush furnishings. Guests will discover 16 tranquil treatments, all evoking peace and repose. Skilled providers offer an indulgent menu of therapies incorporating local fruits and flowers, each crafted to renew body and mind.

In total, venue spaces spread across 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space and can be arranged in countless ways to host conferences, board meetings, team building activities, social gatherings, product launches, and more. The hotel is home to 10,000 square feet of flexible indoor function and event space, including the Soualiga Ballroom and four function venues for memorable gatherings. From lushly landscaped spaces on the lawn, JW Garden, and pool deck to the ethereal blues and whites on Dawn Beach, the venue's prestigious surroundings and enticing seaside views are enhanced by customizable services including catering, audiovisual, event design, and destination concierge services.

Located a convenient 30-minute drive from Princess Juliana Airport, the resort is easily accessible by commercial airline, private plane, chartered flight, or boutique luxury cruise line. St. Maarten is often referred to as the yachting capital of the Caribbean and serves as an ideal hub for visiting nearby islands as its geographic location makes inter-Caribbean travel a breeze.

"JW Marriott offers guests a legacy of luxury hospitality matched with principles of mindfulness that are integral to today's traveler," said Todd Reichelt, General Manager, JW Marriott St. Maarten Beach Resort & Spa. "Situated on the world-famous Dawn Beach, our resort stands as a serene enclave and island getaway in this historically rich destination. We look forward to welcoming and providing our guests with a truly memorable and holistic well-being experience."

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit JW Marriott St. Maarten Beach Resort & Spa .

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International's luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. JW Marriott is a tribute to the founder of Marriott International, J. Willard "J.W." Marriott, who prioritized his own well-being so that he could take better care of others. Inspired by his approach to life and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest. Today there are over 120 JW Marriott hotels in nearly 40 countries and territories worldwide that cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections and feed the soul. Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram and Facebook. JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Peña

Director of Public Relations, Caribbean

Marriott International Caribbean & Latin America

[email protected]

SOURCE Marriott International Caribbean & Latin America